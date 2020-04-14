The regularly scheduled public work session and public meeting of the New Castle Area School Board are postponed until Monday.
The work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the public meeting will be at 6:30 p.m.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the school administration, meanwhile, is working to devise a way for all nine members of the board and the administrators to meet and allow public access to the meetings via the internet or social media, to practice social distancing.
She said those plans will be announced later in the week.
