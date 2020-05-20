School board approves retirement for attrition

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The New Castle Area School Board accepted the retirements of seven school district employees at its virtual meeting Monday.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said that possibly with the exception of one custodial slot, none of the personnel will be replaced, as a way to save money for the school district.
The board last month approved an early retirement incentive for district workers, and another one was approved Monday as a way to reduce staffing through attrition.
The recently adopted early retirement incentive gives teachers age 56 or 58 who have at least 25 years of service a chance to retire under the existing incentive package plus a $10,000 payment.
District business manager Joe Ambrosini said the retirement incentives are a way to get people to retire to continue to reduce staff in the district to balance the budget.
He will present a detailed proposed budget to the board for introduction at a special budget meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 26. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be aired through Zoom on the district’s website by clicking on “district,” then “school board,” then scrolling down to the meeting link. At that time, the board will decide whether it will raise property taxes for the next school year.
The personnel who are retiring are: personal care assistant Mary Ann Shropshire, effective June 8; custodians Jack Cozza and Terry Miller, both effective June 30, and teachers Evelyn Faria, first grade; Romeo Pacelli, business education; Donald Runyon, history; and Rebecca Saymansky, business education.
The school district in an 7-0 vote approved the proposed 2020-2021 Lawrence County Career and Technical Center budget, which the district pays into for its students attending school there.
The budget totals $6,991,212; the operating costs for schools totals $5,281,350. The budget includes a cost of $12,500 per each student and $17,250 per each special education student enrolled. The districts who have students enrolled there pay that cost.
Board members Anna Pascarella and Steve Fornataro did not participate in the meeting.
The board also approved a request of a student to attend the vocational agriculture program of the Laurel Area School District, for the 2020-21 school year, through his graduation. The district is required to pay the cost of his out-of-district tuition.
