The New Castle Area School Board made several personnel decisions at its regular meeting Monday.
Most of them are in preparation for the upcoming school year, and while teachers are returning to classrooms this week, the first day back to school for students is Aug. 26.
The decisions include accepting the resignation of longtime 6th-grade writing and and grammar teacher DuWayne Bell. Following an hour-long executive session, the board in its public session approved an early retirement incentive for Bell that would pay him $56,000 divided over three years, with no medical insurance coverage.
Bell has been a teacher in the district for 21 years.
District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the position will not be filled, saving the district about $18,000 a year.
The approval was by an 8-0 vote. Member Steve Fornataro was absent from the meeting.
The school board also:
•Hired Bethany Piscatella as part-time music teacher at George Washington Intermediate School and for 6th grade at the junior high school.
•Hired Roger Phipps to fill a vacant position of food service associate for six hours a day at the junior/senior high school, effective Aug. 20.
•Appointed Bobbi Knight as the Kinder Readiness coach, for the coming school year at a pay of $22,000 with no benefits.
•Appointed Linda Haas, Stacy Miller, Maria Sommerfeld, Amber Barletto, Domenica DoVidio and Lauren Bergman as Success For all Tutors for the Lockley, George Washington and St. Vitus schools for the coming school year at a pay of $17 per hour each with no benefits. They will work a maximum of five hours per day, 150 days per year.
•Established the position of social and emotional learning transition assistant at the Lockley school and Croton pre-kindergarten for the next school term only, and set the pay at $100 per day with no benefits. Haley Cialella was named to the position.
•Approved Gianna Vastano as a Keystone tutor for the coming school year, working seven hours and 15 minutes per day as a tutor for the Keystone Exams.
•Hired Max Levine as Pennsylvania System of School Assessment English language arts/math for the coming school year. He will work seven hours and 15 minutes per day, tutoring students for the PSSA testing. He will be paid $150 per day.
•Approved the hiring of three security guards for the coming school year. Patsy Nerti will be paid $10 per hour, and Sam Holmes III and Khalil Huddleston will be paid $12 per hour for 7 hours a day, 180 days a year. Sam Holmes I was appointed as substitute security officer at $12 per hour.
•Appointed Tachelle Ross as instructor of the Lawrence County jail education program. She will be paid $12 per hour with no benefits for 180 days, retroactive to Aug. 26, extending through the coming school year.
•Abolished two "Grab and Go" three-hour-a-day junior-senior high cafeteria positions and recreated two Grab and Go positions at the junior high school for grade 6 for 3.75 hours a day. The board also abolished two server/general kitchen positions, one at 3 hours a day and one at 2 hours a day, at the Lockley school, and recreated a server/general kitchen positions for five hours at Lockley. All changes are effective immediately.
•Abolished a reading/math tutor position at the Croton Pre-Kindergarten building and created a reading/math tutor position at Lockley school for the 2019-20 school year, effective immediately. The position is union and will be filled by bidding process.
•Abolished a reading and math facilitator at George Washington school and recreated the position to include English as a second language.
•Approved the following long-term substitute teachers: Alex Samples for Aug. 20 through Nov. 1 to fill in for Cara Doneluck at the junior high school, Alexandria Flamino, for the 2019-20 school year, filling in for Dawn Loughry at George Washington school; and Amber Barletto for the school year, filling in for Stacy Norris, who is on sabbatical leave. Each substitute will be paid $150 per day.
•Approved these additions to the substitute list: Christina Klein, Susan Morgan and Gerianne Motto, for kindergarten through sixth grade; Emily LeBron, for English, grades 7-12; and Michele Sachetti, nurse.
•Approved the resignation of Michael Pagley, custodian at George Washington Junior High School, effective July 7.
•Granted intermittent leaves of absence to teacher Alyssa Jones and Nick Marmo, gym teacher, both at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, beginning Sept. 3.
•Granted a sabbatical leave of absence to Stacy Norris, 4th grade teacher at George Washington school, for the 2019-20 school year.
•Approved contracts with Tracy McGowan and Dawn Morici for nursing services for two students during the coming school year. She will be paid $22 per hour.
•Hired Nicole Hiler as a licensed practical nurse for the school year at $140 per day for round-trip for two students riding the bus. She also will be paid $20 per hour for 4 hours per day, for 180 days, to assist the certified school nurses where needed.
•Established the position of reading/math literacy lab attendant at Lockley and George Washington schools for the school year, at a pay of $10 per hour with no benefits, working up to five hours per day. Roxanne Gunn was hired for the Lockley position and Almerinda Feola for the George Washington position.
•Added these names to the non-professional substitute list: Dannielle Alazaideh, Toni Lewis-Bundy, Maureen Scott, Tabitha Voss and Lori Yoho.
•Approved a contract with Charles Christiansen to serve as school psychologist for a pay of $320 per day with a total pay of $51,200 for the school year.
•Reappointed Darrell Holmes as a security guard at George Washington school at a pay of $15 per day, seven hours per day with no benefits.
In non-personnel matters, the board:
•Gave Nick Yoho, band director, permission to use Taggart Stadium from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 for the annual pie festival as a fundraiser for the band. He also was given permission to use the stadium Sept. 18 to host the Lawrence County Band Festival.
• Granted a request to the cross-country team consisting of 16 students and two coaches and two other chaperones to travel to Sandbridge, Virginia, Sept. 11-16, to participate in the William and Mary Cross Country Invitational.
•Approved a stipulated adjudication and disposition for the expulsion of three students.
•Approved paying for a student to attend the Wilmington Area School District so he/she can enroll in the vocational agricultural program for the 2019-20 school year, through graduation, as long as the student lives in the school district. District business manager Joseph Ambrosini said the tuition cost to the district is between $9,000 and $11,000 per year.
•Approved a list of bus drivers and bus monitors for the 2019-20 school year.
•Approved per capita tax exonerations for 20 district residents. Ambrosini noted that the amount is a decrease of $300 from the 2019 per capita tax collections.
