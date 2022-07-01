The New Castle Area School Board at a special meeting Wednesday adopted the district’s 2022-23 budget with no property tax increase.
The board voted 8-0 to approve the $63,466,112 spending plan, keeping property tax millage 17.27.
That tax is levied on residents of the city of New Castle and Taylor Township, both of which fall within the school district.
The school district has not increased that millage since July 2003.
The board also set the wage tax rate at half a percent, and the per capita tax at $15.
Board member Kenny Rice was absent from the meeting.
The budget was adopted as it was proposed last month with minimal changes, according to district business manager Joe Ambrosini.
The board also appointed member Pat Amabile as the school board treasurer.
In other matters, the school board took the following action:
•Accepted the resignation of Emily Sanders, director of academics and innovation, effective Aug. 5. Sanders has been instrumental in establishing the district’s STEAM program. She has accepted a position outside of the school district.
•Entered an agreement with the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV for technology administration services at a fee of $11,650 per month or a total of $139,800. The unit will provide one coordinator of district technology with additional informatoon technology support as needed.
•Approved the hiring of Diane McGaffic as an instructor for the 2022 summer STEAM Tinker Tank Camp to be held Aug. 2 and 3. She will be paid a stipend of $600 through the district’s Grable Foundation Grant.
•Appointed Dennis Claroni as a substitute summer school entry attendant, at a pay of $16 per hour.
The wages will be paid through the federal summer school set-aside grant.
•Appointed Dr. Richard Liedke, physician, and Danielle Trott, dentist, as medical personnel for the 2022-23 school year. Liedke will be paid $20 for each student health exam. Trott will be paid $5 per student for dental exams for children in kindergarten and in grades 3 and 7.
