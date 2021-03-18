The New Castle Area School District has adopted a school calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
The school board adopted the calendar at its regular meeting Tuesday. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 30.
Christmas vacation will last for two weeks, beginning Dec. 20, with students returning to school or virtual learning on Jan. 3.
The last day of school is set for June 10. A date has not yet been set for commencement for next year.
The Board also approved wage increases for two security guards, from $12.50 to $14 per hour, retroactive to Feb. 14.
The board separately and additionally increased the wages of security guard Darrell Holmes, 21 years, from $15.50 to $17 per hour.
In other matters, the board:
•Approved the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV's total operating budget of $3,443,512 for 2020-21.
•Approved a list of substitute bus monitors with First Student, the bus company that transports district students. The substitutes are: Cynthia Ambuster, Carla Anderson, Chuck Anderson, Richard Blake, James Buxton, Roanne Carbone, Russell Cummins, Jamie Dietrich, Gladys Donnell, Ashley Hause, Charlie Hause, Alicia Hoxworth, Amula Johnson, Vernade Jones, Jodi Kingman, Shari Koscinski, Matt Cwynar, Thomasina Mike, Leeann Nealy, Celeste Price, Billie Trujillo and Meryle Ward.
•Approved Jodi Pensy as a substitute personal care assistant, Sandra Kilpatrick as a substitute cafeteria worker and Jonathan Hites, Christopher Mansour and Brandon Santana as substitute custodians.
•Added Katie Pickup, Sean Murphy and Tom Varrati to the district's substitute teachers list.
•Approved seven property tax exonerations, exempting a total of $72,400 in assessed value for this calendar year. That amount represents a decrease in tax income to the district of $1,250.35.
•Approved a 5-year agreement with Crown Castle Fiber LLC for increasing the district's fiber connection from 2 Gig to 10 Gig at a total cost of $750 per month. The current cost is $3,625 per month.
