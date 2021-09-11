The generosity of a businessman who never knew Ludwig Picarro continues to help college students who never will.
The assistance takes the form of the Ludwig John Picarro Memorial Scholarship, an endowed gift that keeps on giving withinin the University of Pittsburgh’s Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences, from which Picarro and fellow New Castle native Stan Galanski, one of two administrators of the fund, both graduated.
Picarro lost his life 20 years ago, a victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City. The 44-year-old husband and father of two was in the South Tower of the World Trade Center when it was struck at 9:03 a.m. by United Flight 175. The 110-story structure collapsed 56 minutes later.
Picarro, a senior vice president at Zurich American Insurance Co., actually worked in a building across the street but had gone to 2WTC that morning to attend a meeting.
In addition to his family, Picarro left behind countless close friends. Ironically, Galanski doesn’t count himself among them.
“I knew him socially,” said Galanski, who — like Picarro — grew up in Mahoningtown. “I knew him socially, but we weren’t best buddies or anything like that. We knew each other, saw each other regularly, just around.”
KNOWING LUD
Picarro and Galanski attended New Castle High together, and each went on to enroll at Pitt as well. Picarro, one year older than Galanski, arrived there first in 1975 on a football scholarship, although he would surrender it after his first year to focus on his grades.
“He wanted to go to law school and things like that,” Galanski recalled. “It was a pretty bold move for him, though, because as I recall, he grew up without a dad. His dad died young, so money was pretty tight.”
As he did at New Castle, Picarro graduated from Pitt a year ahead of Galanski. Still, their paths continued to cross.
“I graduated in 1980, and I was interviewing with a company called Chubb (a property and casualty insurance firm),” Galanski said. “The doors open on the 11th floor of a building in downtown Pittsburgh, and there’s this huge back staring me in the face.
“It turns around, and it’s Lud Picarro. I said, ‘Lud, what are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘Well, I work here.’ ”
Galanski got the job he was seeking, but by the time he started, Picarro had been transferred to Cleveland. Ultimately, Picarro signed on with another firm (Hall, which was later acquired by Zurich) and transferred again to New York City.
PLANS FOR A TRIBUTE
Galanski may not have been in Picarro’s closest circle of friends, but after 9-11, he could not get him off his mind.
A few years later, he came up with the idea of creating an endowed scholarship at Pitt as a tribute to him.
“Here’s a guy who was truly a self-made man,” Galanski said of Picarro. “There are a lot of kids like that who could use assistance. I was one of them. I grew up when we didn’t have two nickels to rub together.”
Since that time, though, Galanski has risen through the ranks of the corporate world and now is CEO of Ridgefield, Connecticut-based G58 Capital, which provides advisory and consulting services to executive management and boards of directors of property/casualty insurance companies, as well as to investors in the property/casualty insurance industry.
He decided to reach out to some of his contacts to help get the ball rolling on a scholarship fund in Picarro’s name.
At the time, Galanski had become president and CEO of The Navigators Group Inc., succeeding the company’s founder, Terry Deeks.
“I was president of a publicly traded insurance company, and I know a lot of people,” Galanski said. “So I contacted the senior executives at the three companies where Lud had worked during his career, Chubb, AIG and Zurich.
“None of them were willing to give me a nickel. They said if they did it for me, they’d have to do it for everyone. So I was very disappointed. I didn’t know what I’d do to get the thing started.”
Enter Deeks.
A SCHOLARSHIP IS BORN
About a year after Galanski made his initial inquiries, he got a call from Deeks, who noted that Navigators had had a strong year financially, and that the board of directors had approved a bonus for him. Deeks, though, felt the credit — and the bonus — should go to Galanski.
“I said, that’s very kind of you to say that, Terry, but who can’t do that,” Galanski recalled. “He said, ‘Well, how about if I make a charitable donation?’
“And I said, ‘Well now, I’ve got a story to tell you.”
Deeks listened as Galanski told him about Picarro’s life and death, “and he immediately wrote a check out for $50,000.”
“Now, I think you need $100,000 for an endowed scholarship, but then you could do it for 50,” Galanski said. “So that got it rolling, and then I got some other people from the industry who knew Lud, and people who knew him from our Facebook page, who went to high school with him, and I believe we’re up to around $250,000 now.”
LEGACY
In all, 12 Pitt students have received scholarship aid from the fund, and the recipients write to Galanski and Susan Picarro — Lud’s wife, who is a co-administrator of the scholarship with Galanski — to tell them of the difference it has made in their lives.
“Often, they are first-generation kids, and they tell you about their family situation and what they’re majoring in,” Galanski said.
A 2019 recipient and son of South Korean immigrants was majoring in architecture and minoring in studio arts. A senior at the time, he planned to pursue a master’s degree in architecture.
“Throughout my journey at Pitt,” the recipient wrote, “assistance like yours has helped me continue focusing on my studies with worry less about financial situations. This support means an enormous amount and I hope that once I myself have a stable income I will also be able to help future undergraduates in the same position as me, who need it to further their education in order to pursue their dreams.”
Susan Picarro declined to be interviewed, but in an article posted on the website of the Voices Center for Resilience, she noted that “It is extremely touching to know that Lud will be remembered at the University of Pittsburgh in such a positive way. Lud would be extremely proud of this tribute.”
Galanski deflects any praise for his efforts.
“It was just something that I thought was the right thing to do,” he said, “and an appropriate way to recognize a really super, self-made guy who probably never asked anybody for anything.”
