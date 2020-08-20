New Castle High School basketball fans remember Michael "Mikey" Joseph attending every hoops game for decades, and for that, they celebrated his 102nd birthday at a game.
Joseph, one of the Red Hurricane's biggest athletics fans of recent generations, died July 26 at age 102. His legacy of being a loving father of four, grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 30 and friend to many in the community will live on through a scholarship that his family and friends have established in his memory.
The annual award will benefit men and women of the sport that he loved best, according to information provided by the New Castle Area School District.
The school board Monday approved the creation of a trust fund for the district, called "The Mikey Joseph Scholarship Fund." Scholarships will be awarded each year to a New Castle basketball student-athlete who best exemplifies the character and honor that Joseph displayed on a daily basis.
Family and friends to date have collected $4,200 for the fund, which his daughter, Karen Ionta of Neshannock Township, hopes will keep growing.
Ralph Blundo, Joseph's nephew who is New Castle's boys basketball coach, said the scholarship will be given annual for at least eight years, to a New Castle basketball player who "best exemplifies the character and honor that Uncle Mikey displayed on a daily basis."
The scholarship tribute was originated by Jerry Mitchell of New Wilmington, a close family friend who had attended many basketball games alongside Joseph. Mitchell collected a lot of the money for the scholarship fund, and family members also collected and donated money to it.
"We want to keep this going to continue my father's legacy," Ionta said.
Mitchell, raised in Ellwood City, said his own father was an avid sports fan and supported all the sports, especially high school sports. His family had set up an award there in his memory for the best football player, and a Heisman-type trophy was developed and presented each year to a football MVP at the football banquets.
"We've kept it going for 20 years," Mitchell explained. "So when Mr. Joseph died, I thought about what he meant to the New Castle High School basketball team, and he even went to the games when he was 102."
He suggested a similar idea to Joseph's children, who loved the idea.
"We got together with our golf friends and we raised some money, as did (Joseph's) family members," Mitchell said, and Blundo arranged to set up the fund.
"He would have been really pleased with it," Mitchell said of Joseph, adding that his family envisions a plaque that could have the recipient's name added each year.
"It's something nice to do for a very nice guy," he said.
Ionta described her father's impeccable character and honor.
"He was so honest, loyal, kindhearted and thoughtful, in all the years I've been alive," she said. "I've never seen my father take a drink, smoke, use a curse word or gamble. He was such a good, good guy. My uncles teased him that he was the white sheep of the family. He would do anything for us — me, my brothers and sister. He would build whatever we needed, what the kids needed, toys or bikes, he was right there to help us in any way.
"He had an outstanding reputation in the community," Ionta continued. "I don't know anyone who could say a bad word about him."
Joseph was known for having been at every New Castle basketball game for many decades, including the 2019 season, and he had gone with the team to its playoff games in the past. On his birthday, his family gave him a shirt with the number 102 on it and was recognized at the game with a banner.
A New Castle High School graduate, he held season tickets for more than 30 years.
Joseph and his late wife, the former Sara R. Saad, were married more than 70 years, and in addition to Ionta, their children were Gary M. Joseph, and Marilyn A. Patrick, both of New Castle, and Michael D. Joseph of Pittsburgh.
As he grew older, his grandchildren, then great-grandchildren, became his world.
When the COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, Joseph would stay at home in his apartment in Ashberry in Neshannock Township, and his children and two generations of grandchildren would go to his window to wave to him and throw him kisses, Ionta said. "We went there around the clock."
Joseph had owned and operated the Michael M. Joseph Beverage Distributing in Grove City for more than 29 years, and he was an avid golfer until he was 93 years old. He also was a fan of all of the Pittsburgh sports teams.
A proud military veteran, he served as an Army staff sergeant in India during World War II and was a dedicated member of the VFW.
He regularly donated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and participated in the KDKA coat drive, his daughter pointed out. He also was a dedicated voter, having gone to the polls every year except twice — once when he was in the military, and June 2 when he voted by mail during the pandemic.
When Joseph turned 100, his family threw a party for him the size of a small wedding at Medure's Banquet Center. The Lawrence County Band played, and an Army sergeant in arms gave him a declaration. He also received a recognition from state Rep. Chris Sainato for his years as a dedicated voter.
Joseph's grandchildren and great-grandchildren called him "Giddo," which in Lebanese means grandfather. In addition to basketball games, he attended their baseball and softball games and plays.
Another close family friend, Dr. Donna DeBonis of Hermitage, and her sister, Linda DeBonis-Crandall of Hummelstown, in honor of Joseph and his military service, are adopting a puppy to have trained as a service dog for a veteran in need, Ionta said. Joseph's family has naming rights, and the family has decided to call the dog "Giddo," after him, she said.
District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio at the school board meeting Monday commented about Joseph's passing, "it was a loss to the New Castle Red Hurricanes. He was a true-blue fan all the way to the end."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.