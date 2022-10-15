The Lawrence County courthouse pumpkin contest was canceled this year.
Instead, the competition got tougher, when various departments of county government put their creative talents to the test and created giant scarecrows that dominated the courthouse lobby during the past two weeks.
The scarecrows were put up on Oct. 3, and judging by a paper ballot slip began that day, with a cutoff of Wednesday this week.
The scarecrows were the brainstorm of a committee of courthouse staff members who are raising funds to put toward the annual courthouse Christmas luncheon, explained Carol Bonfield, treasurer of the committee. She said the more money that is raised, the less each individual person will be charged for the food for the luncheon.
“No tax money is involved,” she emphasized.
A total of 10 themed entries were judged by employees and members of the public who wandered in to look at the displays made of wood, straw, paint and any other materials the creators could find.
Each entry was sold in an auction Thursday morning, with the winning entry’s department receiving a $50 gift card.
The auction generated a total of $321.
In the past, the contest featured creative pumpkins with themes. This year, the focus changed.
“We wanted to do something different this fall,” said Bonfield, who works in the county treasurer’s office, “and the committee came up with the idea of scarecrows.”
Joe DiNardo, a maintenance employee, built all of the wooden frames for the project.
The winning scarecrow — the one that received the most votes — was called “Mother Nature,” created by the county voters office. Voters also created a second, scary entry called, “Shadow of the Night.”
The second place entry was a scarecrow called “Hello Fall,” which featured a sitting scarecrow with a pumpkin’s head and a straw hat holding sunflowers.
Third place went to an entry called “Mummy and Me,” a mother scarecrow holding a baby scarecrow, submitted by Children and Youth Services.
Most of the scarecrows sold for between $20 to $30, except for “Hello Fall,” bought by the domestic relations department for $105.
Other departments that submitted scarecrows, and their entries, were: veterans, “The Executioner;” treasurer’s office, “Ghost with the Most,” prothonotary, “Field of Screams;” maintenance, “Crack of Dawn,” human resources, “The Cat in the Hat,” and Domestic Relations, “Medusa’s Lair.”
Members of the committee, in addition to Bonfield, were Cindy Scaramazzo in human resources; Diana Duffee in the register and recorders office; Dana Mastroianni Fortuna, maintenance; Stacy Macri, veterans office; Jimmy Shaffer and Ashley Benincase, both prothonotary and clerk of courts; and Bonnie Bayuk, and Ryan Anderson, maintenance.
