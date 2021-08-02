Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' release

FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Feb. 2 2020. Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Co. over the companyâs streaming release of "Black Widow," which she said breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. The âBlack Widowâ star and executive producer filed a suit Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the Los Angeles Superior Court that said her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release.