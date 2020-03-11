State police in Mercer County are investigating a scam in which a Wilmington Township woman turned over $500 in gift cards and her banking information.
Police said the victim was on her computer on March 4 when she saw a pop-up window and heard a woman’s voice to alert her that her computer was affected with a virus.
The woman, who claimed to be a Microsoft representative, said she could remove the virus for $250.
Police said the woman told the victim to buy $250 in eBay gift cards from Dollar General. When the victim bought the cards, she read the account numbers over the phone to the purported Microsoft representative.
The woman told the victim that the cards didn’t validate and that the victim should buy another $250 in eBay cards from Rite Aid, police said, Police said the victim purchased the cards and provided their numbers to the purported Microsoft worker, who promised to refund the victim’s money and deposit $850 into her checking account. The victim provided the bank account information to process the refund.
The victim’s daughter found out about the phone calls and immediately had the victim’s checking account closed.
