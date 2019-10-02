Scaffolding means courthouse improvements

Scaffolding. That’s the first thing anyone has seen this summer in multiple places around the Lawrence County courthouse.
The commissioners have awarded contracts during the past two years for multiple repair and improvement projects at the county government center, and some of those have come to fruition or are nearing completion. A new project, the repair of the county jail roof, is just beginning.
At their meeting Tuesday, the commissioners approved a contract with SRI Roofing and Sheet Metal LLC of Shenango Township to make repairs to a leaking roof at the county jail. Last week, the board opened two bids hoping for two options — to completely replace the roof or to make certain repairs. The commission chose the less expensive route at a cost of $204,000. SRI was the only bidder on that project, county administrator James Gagliano said.
Earlier this year, the commissioners contracted with Groover Roofing and Siding Inc. of Girard, Ohio, for $310,000 to replace the roof over the older section of the courthouse after severe storms this summer ripped off shingles and other parts off the roof.
That work is already completed, Commissioner Steve Craig said Tuesday afternoon.
In 2018, the commissioners awarded a $198,750 contract to artist Arnold Blashak of New Castle, for restoration and repainting of the outside of the older portion of the courthouse and restoration of its columns and facade. The work has been done in two phases by Blashak, a restoration expert, who was the sole bidder for the project.
That work is continuing.
Currently, Blashak is replacing the plywood around the courthouse clock and bell tower because the wood is rotting. The tower is surrounded by scaffolding.
The work also involved Blashak stripping the paint off the columns in front of the building, restoring them to their original natural sandstone appearance and coating them with a protective glaze.
The box gutters were replaced. The bricks on the building were repointed, and the entire building was to be repainted under the contract. Blashak, in previous contracts with the county, has done restoration work on the Almira building that houses Children and Youth Services, the Gettings Annex and the newer courthouse building.
The county also has spent about $13,000 to cut trees in front of the courthouse and clear the hillside to make the building more visible.
The clock tower temporarily had stopped playing music. Commissioner Steve Craig said that was because the faces were not keeping proper time. All of the clock faces, the lighting and the chimes and music are now working, he said, and the music has been restored.
The clock tower was built on top of the courthouse as a project by a previous board of commissioners about 20 years ago.
Now the work in the jail roof will get under way, and Craig expects it will be finished in a few weeks. That work will involve removing the existing leaking coating and the wet insulation and replacing it with a completely new insulation and a new rubberized surface. The work comes with a 20-year warranty, Commissioner Bob Del Signore said.
The bids for replacement came in at $250,527 from Umbrella Roofing Systems of Ellwood City, and at $333,000 from SRI Roofing and Sheet Metal in New Castle.
Gagliano said the Ellwood City company’s bid was only for replacement, while SRI’s bid included the less expensive options.
“We need to get it done,” Craig and Del Signore both agreed.
Gagliano noted that the jail’s funding will cover about 75 percent of the cost, and the other 25 percent will come from the county’s capital reserve fund.
“We’re trying to beat the season,” Craig said of getting all of the contracted work completed soon. “As of today, it’s still summer out there.”
Once that work is done, the commissioners will have to consider replacing the roof on the newer part of the courthouse, which is nearly 30 years old.
“That’s the next board’s problem,” said Craig, whose term expires Dec. 31. He is not seeking re-election as a commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.