As time runs out on New Castle mayor Anthony Mastrangelo’s time in office, the city’s leader for the past 12 years is proud of what he and his team have been able to accomplish.
“Let’s put it this way — I never expected to serve three terms,” Mastrangelo said with a smile as he sat back in his chair behind his desk in the mayor’s second-floor office at city hall. “But I did. I am here every day. As mayor, I don’t get any benefits other than a paycheck. I take maybe two weeks off. I don’t abuse it. I feel a commitment. Maybe I was brought up that way, but that is what I did.”
Mastrangelo, a New Castle native, went to Columbia University in New York City, where he earned a graduate degree in business administration specializing in marketing, planning and accounting and went into a career managing hospitals in Chicago, southern Illinois and Florida.
Upon retirement, he and his wife answered the call to return to the city he calls home.
“I decided I wanted to be back with my family,” he said. “I was the only one of the three — I have a brother and a sister who were teachers in the school system — and I was the only one who had to leave the city. There were only two hospitals in town, and I worked at one. I decided at the time to go out on my own. So that is what I did.”
Mastrangelo said when he returned to city with his first wife, he did so with a desire to give back to the community in the same way his father did many years before. His wife’s parents were from Buffalo, New York, but had passed away, and “we decided to come back to New Castle.”
“I felt I needed to do something else,” Mastrangelo said. “My family tried to do something for the community. My dad did a lot of that when he was younger, and my brother when he retired, he ran for the school board.”
DECIDING TO RUN FOR OFFICE
Mastrangelo said he was convinced by a few of his friends that the perfect way for him to give back after a long career managing hospitals was to run for mayor.
“They said, ‘why don’t you run for mayor, they need some help,’ “ he said. “They had major finance problems. I knew nothing about running for election. I never ran before. I decided to find out what what going on.”
Once Mastrangelo made his announcement, he made it his purpose to attend every meeting he could to get up to speed on the city’s issues.
“I sat in one chair in the corner, didn’t ask questions, and just listened to what was going on,” Mastrangelo said. “I even participated in a public hearing in 2007 — that was when the city became distressed. I did pretty good in the election. I was surprised.”
SHOULDERING THE LOAD
When Mastrangelo took office, the city had less than $500 in the general fund and a wealth of expenses to meet.
“I had a payroll of about $200,000 that was due,” Mastrangelo said. “So I had to do it by myself because I knew very little people.”
So, for a time, Mastrangelo called out on the debt owed to the city by collection agencies.
“They collected it, but they never gave us the money,” he said. “So as I was talking to them I said, ‘bring a check because I need the money.’ We could not borrow any money long-term, because we were $75 million in debt.”
In order to meet the city’s expenditures, Mastrangelo said he needed to utilize Tax Anticipation Notes, but later found out he was faced with a mountain of debt on previous notes the city had borrowed.
“You had to pay at the end of the year,” Mastrangelo said funds. “The previous administration never paid it. They put me behind $4 million. It worked out OK and everyone got paid.”
ACT 47
When Mastrangelo arrived in office, the Act 47 designation was already placed on the city, meaning he had to follow the state’s strict plan to get the city back into the black.
Pulling out a thick folder containing hundreds, if not thousands, of pages of documents — he refers to it as “The Bible” — Mastrangelo said he went to work enacting the plan.
“One thing I found out that we didn’t have a chief financial officer,” Mastrangelo said. “After I won (the election), the state called me to go down to Pittsburgh. I met 24 people. They said, what is your plan? I said in the plan you have a chief administrative officer. I said I don’t need a chief administrative officer. I have a graduate degree from Columbia University and I managed hospitals. I said I need what is called a CFO and they agreed.”
Mastrangelo, as part of a committee comprised of local and state officials, conducted a nationwide search to bring in someone to work with the city’s finances.
“Six months later, I was able to hire Stephanie Dean,” Mastrangelo said. “She was only three blocks away. We had half-a-dozen people apply and she came out just right for us. That was the first thing we did, and I got really into it.”
Mastrangelo said Act 47 contained more than 150 initiatives the city had to enact along with communicating to the state in order to exit distressed city status.
“When I had Stephanie in July, I decided the best thing for us right now was to focus on our expenses,” he said. “That was one of our problems. She set that up and put together all the controls that were necessary for expenses so that department managers just couldn’t go out and buy something. There had to be approvals. That is what we did and that worked out rather nicely.”
BUILDING A RESERVE
One of Mastrangelo’s proudest accomplishments was creating a rainy day fun, or a reserve, of the city’s finances.
“There was no money there, zero,” Mastrangelo said of when he took office. “We were able to put money aside. We eventually put $2.6 million aside. That was extremely important.
“Why is that important? For this year’s budget for 2020, they asked for a 2 mill increase. I had money in reserve, took $500,000 out of there and only increased the millage by 1.25. I was able to balance the budget. If I hadn’t had the reserve, everything would be higher. I kept it down as much as possible. In 2018, we had a $1.1 million surplus in revenue. That helped us out, too. Financial management has helped us out quite a bit.”
BIGGEST LETDOWN
Roads and economic development are two areas Mastrangelo wishes he had more time to address.
He said the city hired an economic director, but the person in that position exited after finding another position. Council then eliminated the post.
“My undergraduate is business administration specializing in marketing, planning and accounting,” Mastrangelo said. “I had some experience working in hospitals. I did all the programs at the hospitals so I figured I would do it.”
In his time in office, the mayor said he spent close to $6 million on paving streets.
“This city has 94 street miles,” Mastrangelo said. “The infrastructure is still here, so you have to take care of all the streets. It costs a fortune to do one city street. One mile, on average, is about $200,000. The one thing I am proud is I never borrowed a penny, no money whatsoever. We worked with utility companies, Columbia Gas and the water company. When they put in new lines we have an agreement with them that they will pay us to pave it. It is cheaper for them. Then you get liquid fuels funds, and we were able to generate all this revenue this past year that we have $800,000 to pave streets.”
THE FUTURE
Mastrangelo cited Home Rule and the new mayor sticking to the Act 47 play as keys to the city exiting distressed city status.
“I am just hoping the new mayor-elect will follow the plan,” he said. “If he doesn’t, we’re screwed. We have three years to get it done. Home Rule, we have to have the Home Rule. That will help us generate revenue from another source that we can’t do now. Right now, we can only generate revenue from real estate taxes. Once you leave, you lost the earned income tax. With Home Rule, and whatever government they use makes no difference, you still have the earned income tax for residents only. That is important for us.”
