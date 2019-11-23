Editor’s note: This is the first in a monthly series of journeys by New Castle News reporter Maria Basileo. She will be traveling around Lawrence County, sharing stories and videos of the people who make this county special. Have a suggestion for her? Email her at mbasileo@ncnewsonline.com.
A Mahoningtown business famous for its basket cheese gives customers a sneak peak on the process from cow to their tables.
“It’s more like a mozzarella,” said Albert Lombardo, manager at Valentino Cheese and Dairy Company. “This has rennet. The ricotta doesn’t have rennet in it.”
Basket cheese can be used for dishes, such as pierogis, but primarily in Spring for Easter Pie.
“Easter time is our biggest time to make it,” Lombardo said. “We make it more around the holidays. Throughout the year, we wait until people need it because we end up throwing more away than we’re selling.”
The ingredients in basket cheese? Pasteurized milk, rennet and salt. That’s it.
“We milked the cows this morning, so it’s a fresh as can be,” said Adam Dean of Pasture Maid Creamery. “I mean, like I said, this was grass last night. Literally.”
Dean did his morning milking before transferring the milk into the vat and beginning the cooking process. From sterilizing the equipment in the morning until cleanup in the afternoon, the entire process, which made about 150 basket cheeses, took around seven hours.
Lombardo, who has been making the cheese for almost 20 years, took over every day operations at Valentino’s recently.
The company’s former owner Joe Gorgacz, who owned the company for 35 years, passed away in September, and residents weren’t sure if they would remain in business.
“I think a lot of people just assumed that,” Olinger said. “There was probably just some concern on whether they (the family) would step up and take control or just say, ‘You know what? It was a good run.’”
“Albert’s pretty much been managing the place for the most part, making sure everything’s running smoothly,” said Olinger. “He’s been pretty invaluable since Joe’s passing so, it probably wouldn’t still be operating if it wasn’t for Albert to be honest with you,” said Olinger.
Although Gorgacz owned the business for over 30 years, basket cheese has been made for about 100 years due to the businesses’s original owner, according to Lombardo.
Over the years, the cheese has become a staple on tables across the county, and according to Olinger, if it wasn’t for Lombardo and Dean’s help, Lawrence County wouldn’t have it at all.
The two businesses came to the arrangement after the Department of Agriculture shut down the Valentino’s production of basket cheese in 2015 due to their pasteurization process. After a three-year hiatus, an agreement was made with Dean to use his equipment instead.
According to Dean, the Valentino’s milk truck driver was the one who told Gorgacz about his facility and how he might be able to help start manufacturing the cheese again.
“They’ll help anybody,” said Beth Lawther, an employee at Pasture Maid Creamery.
