While people were dancing to Slovenian polkas at SNPJ and others were enjoying popular music downtown at Riverwalk, more than 240 people of German and Austrian descent were having their own weekend-long musical celebration last weekend in New Castle.
Members of the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons, a German-based group whose forefathers lived in villages in Transylvania, Romania, arrived in town from Austria, Ontario, Ohio, Michigan, across Pennsylvania and other locales to partake in what they refer to as Heimattag, a day to remember the homeland with song and polkas, marches and Tyrolean folk dance.
For many, it was a once-in-a-lifetime event, representing a preservation of centuries of heritage.
The crowd gathered Friday for dinner and fellowship at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds in Neshannock Township, where the Youngstown Blaskapelle (brass band) played German marches, and members of the Eintracht Männerchor of New Castle led a singalong of German songs. The evening ended with attendees gathering in a circle, holding hands and singing a traditional, moving folk song in German.
Festivities on Saturday moved to the Cascade Park ballroom, where dance groups and bands from Traun, Austria, and Canada performed in elaborately embroidered Transylvanian costumes. They sang and played national anthems of the United States, Canada, Austria and Transylvania.
Saturday’s program opened with a church service led by the Rev. David A. Snyder of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Castle. New Castle’s Eintracht Männerchor sang the hymns, under the direction of Dan Forsberg of New Wilmington. The entertainment continued with a concert by the club’s Kinderchor or children’s choir.
“For me it reinforces what the Eintracht Singing Society is all about, just keeping our music and culture alive,” Forsberg commented. “To be able to do this with people from around the country, Canada, and, oh gosh, the Austrians, was such a wonderful experience.
“When everybody’s singing, dancing and clapping, I don’t think the majority of Americans get it like we do. You’re all together, moving as one, and it feels like you’re celebrating heaven. I just loved it. It was pure joy.”
According to the event’s history provided by the parent organization of Cleveland, the Transylvanian Saxon ancestry can be traced to the second century, when history first mentions them as one of the Germanic tribes of Saxony. Saxon people through the centuries multiplied and migrated throughout all of the northwestern part of Europe.
Early in the 12th century, King Geysa of Hungary invited Saxons to move into a new, unsettled territory, nestled among seven mountains, known as Transylvania, where they established their homes in villages, each of which has its homeland shield.
In the early 1880s, waves of people made their way to the United States, and the German-speaking Saxons for the first few years settled in the Ohio and Pennsylvania cities of Alliance, Cleveland, Salem, Youngstown, New Castle, Sharon, Farrell and Erie, clustering in neighborhoods.
A fraternal benefit society eventually was formed, call the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons, which currently has branches in five states, with more than 6,400 members.
The annual Heimattag celebration moves to a different location or town every year, alternating among locales in the United States, Canada and Europe.
This year’s event took place in New Castle because Eintracht member Hans Kraus offered that the New Castle branch would sponsor it, according to Denise Aeling Crawford of Cleveland, the current ATS president. Organizing it on the New Castle end were Kraus and his sister, Rose Montini, and Tom Stoops, with help from other local members.
The ATS covers most of the expenses for Heimattag, and the the sponsoring club gets any proceeds from the event.
Crawford described the weekend as not just an event, “it’s a feeling. A feeling like you know everyone and they are all family.”
Birgitte Pfeiffer, one of the dancers who came to New Castle from Austria, commented, “It was really exciting to come here to this town and to meet the people.”
Her roots are from Hermannstadt, a village in Transylvania where her ancestors settled. She came to America once before to visit in New York, California and Maine.
“It’s very green here,” she said. “We love it.”
Johannes Teutsch, who also traveled here from Austria, said the group stopped in several towns during their tour, and were destined Sunday for Youngstown, which has a Saxon Club on Meridian Road. The club had stopped in Kitchener, Ontario, before coming to New Castle, he said.
Next year’s event will take place in Kitchener, where there is a sizable population of German/Transylvanian Saxon people.
“I think this was a very successful weekend,” Crawford said, adding she was pleased with the number of people who attended from everywhere.
The event has had a three-year hiatus since COVID-19, she said, “and it finally happened here this year.”
Forsberg said that during the Saturday festivities, he encountered a woman involved in the dance group from Cleveland, who said that the children in her group heard the local Kinderchor singing and recognized their own songs.
“We’re hoping to get the two groups together sometime to learn their dances and songs together,” he said, adding, “This is the kind of thing you pray for. This is what life should be about, and I want to remember every little part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.