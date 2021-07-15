Jesus is in the house.
While that might be the claim of most Catholic and Protestant churches, Savannah United Methodist has taken it to the next level: A life-size cardboard cutout of the Man from Galilee that can pop up where you least expect him.
Pastor Donna Doutt bought the figure in advance of a message about seeing Jesus, and she stationed both it and a church member at the bottom of the stairs leading up to the front of the sanctuary. When she called the church’s children to come to the platform, she asked them, “Do you see Jesus?”, at which time the cardboard figure began to ascend the stairs.
The person carrying the figure stayed behind the cutout, “So you just saw Jesus climbing the stairs,” Doutt said. “That had quite the impact.”
That’s the kind of memorable experience Doutt has been creating for the past year, after Savannah decided to pull out of talks to merge with four other local United Methodist congregations and remain on its own.
“We’re out in the country,” she said of the church tucked away on Savannah Gardner Road in Shenango Township. “It’s harder to get people in. People aren’t just normally driving by here. We have to be a destination for them.
“When you’re in the city, somebody will be driving by and say, ‘Oh, look at that, let’s stop there.’ But out here, we have to make sure people know how to get here, and that we are here.”
THE DECISION
Savannah United Methodist Church was founded in 1820, and has been worshiping at its current location since 1972. At least two years ago, though, the congregation sat down to look at its future.
Both Wesley and West Pittsburg United Methodist churches had closed in 2019 because of low enrollments, and Savannah had joined with its Kings Chapel, Epworth, Croton and First counterparts to talk about merging into a single congregation. The latter four forged ahead with that plan, and their merged congregation celebrated its first anniversary July 1.
Savannah, though, ultimately withdrew from the discussions.
“It was a little scary at first, looking at church finances and those kinds of things,” said Adam Goswick, son of a former Savannah pastor and the church’s technology overseer. “That was one of the big focal points of the meetings when we were deciding whether this was what we wanted to do or not.”
With a lot of prayer and the arrival of Doutt as a part-time pastor, that trepidation soon faded.
“The conference really put us in a good spot after we decided not to join up with the other churches,” he said. “They sent us Donna, and she fit right into what we needed as a congregation, and as a leader.”
For her part, Doutt expresses pride in her congregation’s decision to remain intact.
“I can see how much easier it would be just to go along with what the others are doing,” she said. “We see it happening in all the churches these days: the Catholics, the Lutherans, everyone is merging.
“It breaks my heart because in pastor-speak, we have a phrase: ‘hatched, matched, dispatched.’ That’s people who are born, married and die in the church. When churches close, you lose that continuity of family, and for many families, the church is the cornerstone of their life.”
THE PANDEMIC
At a time when Savannah members needed to pull together more than ever, a global pandemic was intervening to keep them apart. Like many other churches, though, Savannah adapted.
During the summer, Sunday services took place in a pavilion constructed by the Boy Scouts troop that the church hosts. When mandates capped the number of people who could gather in a room indoors, the church divided its services between the sanctuary and a live feed in its fellowship hall.
Worshipers also were able to sit in their cars in the parking lot and listen to the service on the radio, or stay at home and watch it online.
As the church tech guy, Goswick played a key role.
“It was a challenge, but it was kind of a fun challenge for me, because I got to use some stuff I’d been using as kind of a hobby on the side anyway, that the church didn’t really need before,” he said. “We didn’t really need to be live, we didn’t need a short-range FM broadcast. I had to learn some of that on the fly, and some stuff I already knew.”
Ultimately, that has changed the definition of what the church needs.
“We don’t do the live broadcast now, but I do still record it and upload it so people can watch it, and we know there are people who wait for that,” Goswick said. “That’s one of those things that we didn’t need before, but now that we can do it, it’s reaching some people we couldn’t reach before.”
Doutt said that some of the people who follow Savannah online are not even members of the congregation.
“That’s encouraging,” she said, “to know that they could sit down and watch Joel Osteen, but they choose to tune in to us.”
THE DESTINATION
Still, while online broadcasts reach people who can’t be at Savannah, Doutt remains focused on bringing people to the church. Earlier this month, she said, the church added six new members to its rolls.
In her inaugural year, efforts to make Savannah a destination have included a community Easter egg hunt; a Mothers Day tea party and a Fathers Day breakfast;, two blood drives; a craft vendor/rummage sale/bake sale; Boys and Girl Scouts troops (the latter of which created a Blessings Box outside the church with free food for whoever needs it); making the social hall available for rent; the impending resumption of the church’s monthly community breakfasts; and an upcoming dinner and concert featuring Williamson Branch, a high-energy bluegrass group from Nashville.
And speaking of music, Doutt also brought in Alan Frederick as the church’s music director, “and he’s rejuvenated our whole music program.”
“Again, it’s creating reasons to come here,” Doutt said. “We’ve had a wonderful, busy year. So much has happened; our attendance has almost doubled.
“We’ve managed very well. Could we always use more money? Yeah. But it’s not all about the money. It’s about who you’re serving and how you’re serving. And these people here are fabulous.”
