PITTSBURGH — Deck replacement work on the bridge that carries Savannah Road (Route 2001) over Big Run in Shenango Township will begin Monday, weather permitting.
Deck replacement and miscellaneous bridge work will occur on the Savannah Road bridge over Big Run located between Union Valley Road and Old Pittsburgh Road. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, the bridge will close to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through late-August to allow work to occur. Traffic will be detoured.
The posted detour for northbound traffic instructs motorists from eastbound Union Valley Road to continue past Savannah Road and turn left onto Old Pittsburgh Road. Continue to Savannah Road.
Southbound traffic should take that detour in reverse.
PennDOT urges drivers to use caution when driving through the area.
