Savannah forges ahead after eschewing merger

After getting to Paragraph 213 of the Book of Discipline, Savannah United Methodist Church decided against starting a new chapter.
That section of the denomination’s oversight document outlines a process for assessment of local church potential.
Just over a year ago, Savannah had joined First, Croton, King’s Chapel, Epworth and the now-defunct Wesley United Methodist churches in exploring a merger that would have made them all one congregation. Early discussions foresaw the buildings of First and Savannah remaining open as worship sites.
The process wasn’t uncommon. At the time, 10 United Methodist churches around western Pennsylvania, including West Pittsburg, had closed within the previous year.
However, by the time a merger vote took place in January, Savannah was no longer part of the conversation. The other four churches pushed ahead and, on July 1, became the Grace United Methodist Ministry.
“We just didn’t feel like it was right for our family of church people,” church council member Renee Tabish said. “We’re a tight-knit group. We want to grow here.”
HISTORY
Founded in 1820,the Savannah congregation has been meeting in its current building on Savannah Gardner Road in Shenango Township since 1972. Prior to that, it worshipped just over a mile away in a brick building on Savannah Road, where the church cemetery still is in operation.
The recent merger talks weren’t the first in the church’s history. The former Mahoning Methodist Church on Cedar Street in Mahoningtown closed its doors and merged with Savannah in 1992.
“There’s a very deep pride in the history of this church,” said Adam Goswick, the son of one of Savannah’s former pastors who remains as a member and audio-visual specialist. The COVID-19 pandemic added a new chore to his to-do list when the church began using a low-powered FM radio transmitter to hold parking lot services.
Savannah welcomed four former members of the West Pittsburg church into its midst when that congregation folded, and hosted some worshippers from the merging churches at the parking lot services when the coronavirus had halted their own worship gatherings.
Ultimately, though, the close-knit Savannah congregation — which numbers about 50 folks on a Sunday morning — opted to continue trodding its established path, rather than to join others on a new one.
INTROSPECTION
Multiple factors figured into Savannah’s decision to opt out of the local merger. Welcoming a new, part-time pastor — the Rev. Donna Doutt, who arrived just weeks ago — was among them.
“One of the things that we saw that influenced our decision to stay on our own, we knew that we would be getting a new (part-time) pastor,” Goswick said. “The finances we were going to be working with, it was going to be different, and it was going to work in our favor.
“At that point, without even having the numbers before we started working with Donna, just looking at our budget, we knew we could swing this on our own.”
From a money standpoint, it wasn’t just the pastor’s pay that fueled the decision.
“What was good in our favor was, other than our utilities, we have kept our buildings up; we own everything,” Tabish said. “We don’t have any mortgage, we don’t have any payoff. Everybody else did. Somewhere along the line, they needed money.
“They were talking about what they were going to do with buildings; one building needed this amount of repairs, and another one need these repairs, and one had beau coup mortgage. We fix as we go. Our people are very good. We’re a family, we’re not just parishioners.”
And despite the fact that Savannah had been projected as one of two worship sites to remain open had it taken part in the merger, there were questions on how that would work out.
“We’re country people,” Tabish said. “We weren’t going to fit in with the city parishioners.”
FUTURE
COVID-19 has made the future somewhat unsettled for Savannah.
The congregation had returned to in-sanctuary worship in July, but got only three weeks of it in before a surge in cases prompted Gov. Tom Wolf to limit indoor gatherings to no more than 25 people.
Churches are exempt from the order and, with both a large sanctuary and social hall, Savannah would be able to divide its 50-person Sunday morning attendance in half, and live stream its service from one room to the other.
Nonetheless, Doutt plans to gather the congregation in the church picnic pavilion for the remainder of the summer. She will continue to offer the FM transmitter option for those who prefer to remain in their cars.
Doutt also wants to have a 200th-anniversary celebration before the year is out, as soon as COVID-19 guidelines will permit it.
Overall, her vision for the church is bright, and it is shared by the congregation.
“I am really proud of these people,” she said. “I feel like this church has been born again. I’m excited for that. They have visions for what they would like to see happen. I have visions for them, if we could just get over this COVID.
“They stepped out in faith and just put their heart and soul into it. I think they’re going to be fine.”
