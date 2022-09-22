The Pennsylvania Game and Fish and Boat commissions will join with other fish and wildlife conservation agencies across the country Saturday to observe the 50th Anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day.
“The forests, fields, rivers and lakes, the wildlife and fish that call them home, and the hundreds of thousands of hunters and anglers who take every opportunity to enjoy Penn’s Woods are among the things that make Pennsylvania so special,” game commission executive director Bryan Burhans said. “Hunting, trapping and fishing are as important here as anywhere, and on this golden anniversary of National Hunting & Fishing Day, there’s no better time to celebrate that.”
"With 86,000 miles of water to enjoy, Pennsylvania is truly a fishing paradise that can be enjoyed during every season of the year," said Tim Schaeffer, fish and boat commission executive director. "While seasoned anglers and boaters already know that there is something for everyone, the future of our sport depends on getting new people involved to share our outdoor traditions and our passion for conservation."
National Hunting and Fishing Day was established by Congress in 1971. For more information, visit Nhfday.org.
To commemorate the special anniversary, Burhans and Schaeffer both appeared as guests on the PGC’s Call of the Outdoors podcast and spoke about the importance of recruiting new participants to outdoor activities and practicing conservation through hunting and fishing. The podcast is available for listening and download at CalloftheOutdoorsPGC.com.
The public is invited to participate in several events being held Saturday, including the game commission's annual celebration at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, Lancaster County, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will feature more than 30 sportsman’s and wildlife organizations, displays, vendors, live demonstrations, and educational hunting and fishing programs.
A list of other events across Pennsylvania is available online.
A proclamation by Gov. Tom Wolf notes that the Game and Fish and Boat commissions both are funded primarily by sportsmen and women, through the American System of Conservation Funding: a user pays-public benefits approach that is widely recognized as the most successful model of fish and wildlife management in the world.
Wolf credited the state's hunters, trappers, and anglers for being among the first in the nation to support the establishment of fish and wildlife conservation agencies and pioneering a self-imposed federal excise tax on hunting, fishing, and boating equipment to raise additional conservation funds. The proclamation recognized that in 2021, more than 1.8 million Pennsylvania hunters and anglers generated about $1 billion to support fish and wildlife conservation efforts.
The commissioners both make it easy for individuals and families to get involved in hunting and fishing through a wealth of programs, educational resources, and tools for connecting with local lands and waters available at pgc.pa.gov and Fishandboat.com.
To purchase a Pennsylvania hunting or fishing license, customers can visit either the PGC or PFBC website to connect to the HuntFishPA licensing system (huntfish.pa.gov) or visit more than 700 retail license issuing agents, including the Lawrence County treasurer's office.
Hunters and anglers are reminded to keep safety in mind this fall by wearing safety harnesses and life jackets. Each year in Pennsylvania, countless hunters are injured or die in tree stand falls. If every hunter wore a full-body safety harness attached properly to a tree at all times while hunting or climbing, 100 percent of severe falls to the ground could be eliminated. Anglers, boaters, and hunters are reminded that from Nov. 1 through April 30, when waters are very cold, life jackets are required to be worn by any person aboard most small boats, including all kayaks and canoes. Each year, about 80 percent of victims involved in fatal boating accidents were not wearing life jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.