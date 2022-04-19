A house fire that claimed three lives in Mahoningtown last year serves as a stark reminder, that people should have fire safety and escape plans and equip their homes with smoke detectors.
A readiness and fire safety awareness day called Project Save A Life is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the New Castle Junior/Senior High School gymnasium, in memory of Courtney Lee Payne, her daughter, Teriana “T.T.” Payne-Hicks and her friend, X’Zaiva De’Sha Booker, who lost their lives in the tragic Dec. 29 blaze at 701 W. Clayton St.
Additional sponsors and participants in the fire safety program include Son of the City, Elevate Community Outreach, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and DON Recovery.
The event is open to the public, both students and adults.
The goal is to encourage people to install smoke alarms in homes, to educate the community about the necessity of smoke alarms and about fire safety and escape plans.
The program will feature talks by Angela Dennis, a personal care assistant at the high school, and Brian Rice, a high school social worker and chief executive officer of Son of the City.
The Red Cross will present a program on readiness and fire safety from 1:45 to 2 p.m.
A hands-only CPR lesson will be taught to older students.
Various agencies will have stands with information available, and the New Castle Fire Department will host a sign-up table for people to get smoke alarms for their homes, fire Chief Mike Kobbe said.
Teriana Payne-Hicks, a New Castle High School senior, was an impassioned member of the cheerleading squad and had been an all-star cheerleader for 10 years at Natalie’s Cheer and Tumble in Neshannock Township.
X’Zaiva Booker, who previously attended school in New Castle, recently earned her diploma from Laurel High School.
Courtney Payne is remembered as a longtime supporter of New Castle athletics.
The triple tragedy that rocked the New Castle Area School District was reason for the local agencies to band together to host the event at the high school gym, Kobbe said.
There was a big community outreach when the devastating fire occurred, and Saturday’s event continues to be a reminder of how tragic a house fire can be without preparedness.
Kobbe said the state police fire marshal has not yet determined the cause of that fire that was limited to the kitchen, but caused heavy smoke throughout the house. The fire reportedly started in an area off the kitchen near the basement stairwell.
Kobbe said no smoke alarms were sounding when the firefighters arrived at the Clayton Street house, and they located one smoke alarm at the top of the stairs that had been dismantled from the wall and was sitting on a nightstand without a battery. The family’s two pit bulls were found deceased in the kitchen, Kobbe said.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said Payne’s death was attributable to smoke inhalation, and the two teens died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
“The most important aspect about Saturday’s upcoming event is to raise awareness of issues in our homes that we ignore every day, such as overloaded circuit-breakers, using caution and common sense with space heaters, and avoiding general clutter in hazardous areas,” Kobbe said.
“The other important thing is to emphasize the importance of smoke detectors in the home. They truly are the first line of defense.”
The free smoke detectors will be provided free by the Red Cross to people who sign up for them.
Families can put their names in and the Red Cross will obtain them within a few weeks and decide with the fire department whether they will be installed by the families or the fire department.
Kobbe noted last year the fire department installed 220 smoke detectors in the throes of COVID-19.
“We have the personal protective equipments to go into homes, and we know where the detectors should be placed to best capture smoke draft and air currents,” he said.
He anticipates it will take several weeks for the detectors to arrive. If people attend the event who are from the townships or boroughs, the city fire department has good partnerships with the fire chiefs in the surrounding departments and will facilitate their getting the detectors to the right people, he said.
Kobbe emphasized that people who already have smoke detectors in their homes should check their batteries twice a year with daylight savings time changes to ensure they are operating properly. Most batteries nowadays are 10-year lithium batteries and don’t need to be changed every year, but they should be checked anyway, he said.
“Pretty much every device on the market has a test button. If you hold it in and it sounds an alarm, it’s working properly,” he said.
Kobbe also emphasized, “If you hear your alarm chirping, you should assume it’s a real issue and call 9-1-1.”
Although the department won’t be giving out carbon monoxide detectors, every household should have one of those, too, especially if it has a gas furnace and natural gas appliances, he said.
Carbon monoxide is odorless and tasteless, and if there’s a leak, “you don’t realize it’s happening,” Kobbe said.
