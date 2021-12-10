Santa Claus will make his return for the Cascade of Lights on Saturday night.
Santa will ride in on a New Castle Fire Department truck before stopping at the dance hall for pictures beginning at 6 p.m. The pictures are sponsored by Nick's Auto Body.
Admission into the Cascade of Lights is $5 a carload.
