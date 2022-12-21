HERSHEY — Santa and his reindeer received good health news on Wednesday.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have received a clean bill of health and are cleared for takeoff on Christmas Eve.
"Not everyone knows what takes place behind the scenes to allow Santa and his nine reindeer to take flight on Christmas Eve," Redding said. "Thanks to Dr. Brightbill, his counterpart in the North Pole, the care of ZooAmerica veterinarians, and Santa's due diligence, families can expect gifts under the tree Christmas morning."
