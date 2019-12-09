For more than 30 years, Santa has made his way from the North Pole all the way to North Beaver Township.
Saturday was not an exception, as the North Beaver Civic Club’s annual fundraiser was held at the Mohawk Elementary School.
The event has been going on for 36 years on the first Saturday of December.
“We go by our kids ages,” civic club President Jean Workman said.
The fundraiser came about when she and others first joined the club as a project.
“Our club was much bigger then,” Workman said. “We’ve kept it up since.”
The 84 attendees — an even 42 adults and 42 children, in what was termed as a down year attendance-wise — had a chance to sit with Santa, decorate cookies, participate in face painting, color and bid on items in a Chinese auction. Donuts, baked goods and other sweet snacks were available for purchase. Children left with goodie bags and club members donated baskets for the auction.
All proceeds go to the club’s scholarship fund, which is given yearly to a graduating Mohawk student, and other charities.
“We give it all away,” Workman said.
Workman noted Mohawk has been cooperative working with the club.
