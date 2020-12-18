Santa, elf brighten faces on Wilmington Road

A couple of best friends are out warming the hearts of children and others this week along Wilmington Avenue in New Castle.
Daniel Destefano and Joseph Pagley, appointed by Santa to do his good deeds, teamed up as Saint Nicholas and his elf and are giving out hundreds of coloring books and boxes of crayons to children in cars passing by. Positioned at a traffic light intersection, the two are at an opportune location to walk over to cars and brighten the small faces inside.
The two set out last week to give out the coloring book sets and distributed about 200 of them. People were honking and waving when they saw Santa, and those who stopped had a chance to take photos with Santa, plus get the free gift for the kids.
"Dan wanted to (help out) Santa and asked me to be an elf to help him hand out coloring books and crayons to the kids," Pagley said. "He financed all of it. All I'm doing is dressing up."
The duo will be out again Saturday with 200 more of the sets to give out to children before Christmas. The two live in the same apartment building on Wilmington Road and have become close friends. DeStefano bought the outfits, the coloring books, the crayons and bags online.
Dan played Santa for a couple of years around 1988 at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, when he gave out 400 Pound Puppies that were sponsored by Toys "R" Us.
"I did it for something to do," he said. "I always liked kids and didn't have any of my own. I liked seeing their reactions."
Formerly a nurse's aide at Jameson Care Center, DeStefano is now retired. When he was working midnights there, he didn't have time to do the Santa stint anymore, so he sold his suit. He recently bought a new red and white suit and came up with the idea of the coloring books on the street corners.
"I didn't want to give the kids candy because a lot of them have allergies," he said. "I figured coloring books and crayons were the safest thing."
So far, they've been out three days this season. They plastered the block from the plaza housing the new Dollar General and Little Caesars Pizza up Wilmington Road to where they live near UPMC Jameson hospital advertising with posters on telephone poles. When people approached from either direction, they would see Santa and his elf at the next corner.
"We got a great response," Pagley said. "We're just doing it to cheer up the kids and put smiles on their faces. This is the last weekend before Christmas, and we'll be out there again. You have no idea how many people pull up and turn their phones into cameras. Everyone's taking pictures or video of what we're doing."
Local ambulance and fire department vehicles have driven by and sounded their horns and sirens in support of their efforts, he said.
"We're not doing this for any recognition," Pagley said. "We're doing it just to put a smile on a child's face. With everything that's going on in this world today, one smile makes it all worth it."
Pagley has enjoyed running up to stopped or slowed cars, "and people don't know what an elf is going to do," he said. He points them in Santa's direction.
"It's a big traffic area," DeStefano said. "We wave at the people and they start waving and then they start smiling. One lady told us it's nice to have somebody doing this. People can come up and take a picture with Santa and we don't charge them for it. It's just for enjoyment, watching people's faces and seeing their smiles. It's rewarding."
This wasn't DeSantis' first good deed for his community. Around Halloween this year, he set up a grill and with Pagley's help, he gave away 200 hot dogs in front of their apartment building.
"We prepackaged the hot dogs and buns in foil sleeves and everything was basically self serve," DeStefano said. "It was fun. We had a good time and we laughed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.