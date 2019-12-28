He may be named Clause, but his family jokes that he's the Grinch Who Stole Christmas.
"No one had the traditional holiday because they were all at the hospital with us," said Neshannock Township resident Randy Clause of his son, Lorenzo Luciano Clause, who was born at 9:47 a.m. Christmas Day.
Lorenzo is the first child for Randy and his wife, the former Amanda Masone, who ignored suggestions to change the baby’s name to Nicholas.
“I think he’ll have enough to deal with being named Clause with a Christmas birthday,” said Randy, an estimator with Claw Inc.
With a due date of Jan. 2, Amanda planned to spend Christmas Eve with family and friends. But when her water broke at 6 a.m., the office administrator at Keystone Compliance instead spent the holiday with the doctors and nurses at The Birth Place at UPMC Horizon in Farrell.
"When we got here and everyone learned our name, they kept telling her she had to hold on till after midnight," Randy said.
With the help of Dr. Ira Abramowitz, Lorenzo arrived Christmas morning via C-section weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 20 inches.
"He wanted to be here for Christmas. He knew what day it was," said Randy, adding that his brother and father both have December birthdays, but Lorenzo is the first Christmas Clause.
Explaining that their families usually have big Italian-style Christmas Eve celebrations with a quieter day on the 25th, Randy said he and Amanda will find a way to make the day Lorenzo's.
"People have suggested celebrating on an alternate date," Amanda said. "But we're already thinking of a Grinch theme for his first birthday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.