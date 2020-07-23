The New Castle Sanitation Authority has received a grant and loan totaling $32 million for infrastructure improvements.
The money is part of a $66 million investment announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf for 11 drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects across nine counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
"Clean, reliable water systems serve as a vital link to the continued recovery and growth of our communities,” Wolf said. “Ensuring that Pennsylvania’s citizens have access to safe and secure infrastructure is a fundamental responsibility of government, particularly as we continue to address the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The New Castle Sanitation Authority will use the funds it receives to make significant improvements to an existing wastewater treatment plant, including construction of a new anoxic tank and renovation of an activated sludge system. The project will meet mandated permit effluent limits and improve aquatic life in the Shenango River.
The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.
"Local communities across the commonwealth continue to face tough choices every day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “Investing in community infrastructure improvements like these projects demonstrates the strong commitment that we share to rebuild and grow our great commonwealth.”
