Construction on upgrades to the main New Castle Sanitation Authority plant is 64 percent complete, according to plant manager Joe McIlvenny.
McIlvenny said the project is in month 20 out of 36.
The project was required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to address stormwater infiltration, as it determined inflation was over the limit.
McIlvenny said among the improvements, workers will use BIOACTIFLO, from Veolia Water Technologies, to help with the treatment of stormwater.
The authority board previously approved to spend up to $60 million for the project, with the expected cost to be around $55 million.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure and Investment Authority previously awarded the authority $32 million, with approximately $19.13 million in grant money and $12.87 million in a low-interest loan, while the Commonwealth Financing Authority previously awarded $750,000 for the project.
The authority is also started surveying for work in 2023, including along Mill Street.
