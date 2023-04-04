The New Castle Sanitation Authority is planning work on a storm sewer project along Lutton Street.
The project will be to install three storm manholes, 19 inlets, 1,590 linear feet of 15-, 18- and 24-inch piping and HDPE culvert pipe, as well as road trench restoration and roadway resurfacing afterwards.
Bids for the project will be opened during the Sanitation Authority board meeting at 3 p.m. April 11 at the authority’s East Washington Street office.
Monthly fees put to use
The authority currently collects a $6 a month fee from city residents and property owners to pay for storm line repairs and any resulting resurfacing work.
Authority Treasurer Anthony Cialella said the city used to collect the monthly fee as part of an ordinance, but the fee was transferred to the authority when the stormwater system was sold to the authority in 2021.
Cialella said that’s why the authority has applied for a state HO2 Sewer and Stormwater grant, in the amount of $2.6 million, which would be used for stormwater and sewer work. He said there is a difference between storm sewers and storm lines.
Cialella said work would be done throughout the city, but the authority hasn’t identified specific projects yet.
When it comes to the monthly fees, Cialella said the authority has used the funding for different sewer line projects all over the city.
He said, for example, when a sewer inlet caves in due to age or a clog, that work is paid for using the monthly fees.
“It’s just about everywhere in the city,” Cialella said.
