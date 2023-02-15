Workers from the New Castle Sanitation Authority finished work Tuesday on a partially collapsed line on East Washington Street, above Florence Street.
The Authority was called down to the area on Thursday and finished work and paved the area on Tuesday.
There was no damage caused by the partial collapse, just a restriction in flow.
