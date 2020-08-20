Two grants totaling $950,000 will help the New Castle Sanitation Authority continue improving the infrastructure that provides a safe, clean water supply for Lawrence County residents.
The grant was announced Monday by state Rep. Chris Sainato, who said the funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority includes $750,000 for upgrades to the New Castle wastewater treatment plant and $200,000 to rehabilitate Union and New Castle sewer lines.
“The wastewater treatment plant, which was built more than 50 years ago, has been experiencing hydraulic overloads during wet weather, which has caused flows to bypass secondary water treatment,” Sainato said. “This funding is going to address that problem, which poses a potential health risk and has been the subject of a consent decree enforcing federal regulations. Additional funding will rehabilitate area sewer lines, some of which have partially collapsed. Both grants – together with funding the sanitation authority received last month – are going save taxpayers in the long run and help ensure that our community has a reliable, safe water supply for decades to come.”
The $750,000 grant comes from the H20 PA grant program and will fund improvements to the wastewater treatment plant’s headworks building, construction of new wet-weather facilities, modifications to yard piping and existing storm water facilities and construction of temporary facilities to maintain full operational capacity at the plant.
The $200,000 grant, which comes from the PA Small Water and Sewer grant program, will fund rehabilitation, lining and repairs to approximately 7,048 linear feet of sanitary sewer lines. The work will correct inflow, infiltration, structural and other problems with the pipe network, minimizing system backups and reducing maintenance and repair costs.
In July, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure and Investment Authority awarded the New Castle Sanitation Authority $32 million – including approximately $19.13 million in grant money and a low-interest loan of about $12.87 million – to fund other major plant improvements including equipment renovations and upgrades.
