The New Castle Sanitation Authority is applying for a state grant to help reduce pollution and erosion at Gaston Park.
The Watershed Restoration and Protection grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development totals $300,000 with a 15-percent match.
No timeframe was given on how long the authority will wait to see if receives the grant. The grant application is due May 31.
Construction on upgrades to the main authority plant is 80-percent complete. That message was stated during the authority’s board meeting Tuesday.
The project was required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to address stormwater infiltration, as it determined inflation was over the limit.
Plant manager Joe McIlvenny previously said among the improvements, workers will use BIOACTIFLO from Veolia Water Technologies to help with the treatment of stormwater.
The authority board previously approved to spend up to $60 million for the project, with the expected cost to be around $55 million.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure and Investment Authority previously awarded the authority $32 million, with approximately $19.13 million in grant money and $12.87 million in a low-interest loan, while the Commonwealth Financing Authority previously awarded $750,000 for the project.
Authority workers recently repaired a sewer line for the residence at 1133 N. Liberty Street. The state will reimburse the authority for the work.
