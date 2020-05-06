One man died and another was injured in a head-on collision Tuesday on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township.
Neshannock Township police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Joseph Slater of Sandy Lake, Mercer County. Police said Slater was driving a Kia Sportage going north around 10:50 when for an unknown reason, it veered left of center into the oncoming lane. The SUV struck a southbound box truck driven by Casey Hill, 41, of Struthers, Ohio, owned by Mom's Meals Nourish Care/Pure Foods.
Hill was trapped inside the truck and was extricated by firefighters. Both he and Slater were taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital by Noga and McGonigle ambulances.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson pronounced Slater dead in the hospital emergency room. An autopsy is to be performed at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County, to determine if there were any underlying medical conditions that may have caused the accident, according to Neshannock police chief John Rand.
Johnson said the cause of the crash remains undetermined, pending autopsy results.
Rand said that when he arrived at the accident scene, a crowd of people had gathered there, with several of them wearing scrubs — apparently employees of the Hillman Cancer Center — who assisted in administering CPR to Slater.
The state and Pulaski Township police and the Neshannock and New Wilmington Fire departments also assisted at the scene and with traffic control. The vehicles were removed from the scene by Randy's Towing.
