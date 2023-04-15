When Dino Papazekos and his siblings Maria and George needed to find their father Bill growing up, chances are he would be working at one of his restaurants.
“Whenever we wanted to see our dad, we went to one of his restaurants,” Papazekos said. “It was like a playground for us.”
William “Bill” Papazekos, who created Bill’s Sandwich Shop in 1970, died March 29 in Lancaster County. He was 80.
Dino said his father loved serving the community for years and providing jobs to employees who were like a second family.
“He really believed giving somebody a job was one of the best things you can do for somebody,” Papazekos said. “He gave you everything that he had.”
Dino said his father came from a family lineage of those in the restaurant industry. Bill’s uncle, Chris Papazekos, was one of the co-founders of Coney Island in New Castle.
In 1970, Bill opened the first Bill’s Sandwich Shop on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township, where it still stands to this day.
Two other Bill’s Sandwich Shop locations were later opened. One, which still stands on West State Street in Union Township, while the other, on East Washington Street in New Castle is now Jimmy’s Sandwich Shop, named after Bill’s brother, Jimmy.
Bill at one point owned Hazel’s Restaurant with his nephew. Bill retired in 2017 then moved to Lancaster County to be closer to family.
Currently, Bill’s Sandwich Shop in Neshannock is owned by Bill’s nephew Spiros Kardambikis, while the location in Union Township is owned by Tom Schaffner, a former employee.
Kardambikis said when he and his family immigrated to the United States in 1977 from Greece, he worked with his uncle at the Union Township shop for a few months.
“It was a bit of a necessity because the language was a barrier,” Kardambikis said.
Kardambikis said his family and Bill’s family were very close, and over the years, he became very close to his uncle. He said Bill was the best man at his wedding and later baptized his son.
“We had a very close relationship,” Kardambikis said.
Kardambikis said in 2017 he was looking for a career change, and with the shop in Neshannock up for sale he felt it was destiny he would take over for his uncle.
He described Bill as a methodical businessman who expected great things from his employees.
At the same time, Kardambikis said he wasn’t afraid to share both business and life advice to his employees.
“I think he was a father figure to the young people,” Kardambikis said.
Kardambikis said Bill’s Sandwich Shop has lasted so many years because of its affordable and quality food and its menu variety.
“He offered the right product for the area he was in,” Kardambikis said.
Schaffner referried to Bill as his “business dad.
“He knew how to run a business,” said Schaffner, bought the Union Township restaurant. “He pretty much showed me how it was done. I just had to maintain it.”
