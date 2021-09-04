Selma D. Sanders-West has joined the New Castle News as a news writer and reporter, New Castle News Editor Jeffery Gerritt announced Friday.
Sanders-West, of Farrell, a former reporter for The Herald in Sharon, will cover Lawrence County school boards and education issues, as well as write a variety of feature and enterprise stories about the New Castle community.
“Selma’s breadth of experience gives her a perspective few journalists have,” Gerritt said. “She will be a tremendous asset, not only to the New Castle News but also the community.”
Gerritt called Sanders-West a special kind of journalist.
“Thoughtful, well-rounded, and personable, Selma is not a gotcha-type reporter. She will provide our readers with a broader understanding of their community’s problems and possibilities. She cares about people.
“We’re thrilled to have her.”
Sanders-West has served as a press officer and speechwriter for the Chicago Board of Education in Chicago, an adjunct instructor at Temple University, a counselor for George Junior Republic Boys’ Home in Grove City, a career counselor and job coach, interim executive director for New Beginnings Youth and Adult Services in Harrisburg, economic development specialist for the Community Action Agency in Farrell, and a special assistant to the superintendent of Chicago Public Schools.
Having served as president of the Farrell Area School District Board of Education, Sanders-West also has seen government from the other side of the press box. She has a master’s degree in regional planning from the University of Massachusetts and studied journalism at Pennsylvania State University.
“I look forward to writing about the people and issues of Lawrence County,” Sanders-West said. “The common thread in my experience is making a positive difference in people’s lives. I hope to do that here.”
