A sand and gravel mine will be coming to New Beaver Borough in the future, whether residents of the municipality are in favor of the idea or not.
In an August court order, Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge granted New Galilee-based Three Rivers Aggregates LLC a conditional use permit to build a sand and gravel mine on two parcels of land zoned commercial, on the south side of Route 18 just east of Glenkirk Road, and west of Newport Road.
In August 2021, representatives of Three Rivers Aggregate, including the project engineer Mark Phillian, of RAR Engineering, and their attorney Lou Perrotta, had a conditional use hearing with New Beaver borough council.
During the meeting, the representatives stated they wished to build the sand and gravel mine on three parcels of land, two of which are zoned commercial, which allows mining through a conditional use, and one zoned agricultural, which automatically allows mining operations.
Members of the public in attendance expressed disapproval and concerns over the proposed mine, citing concerns over noise, safety, environmental impact, and a decrease in property values.
A month later, borough council voted 6-1 to deny the conditional use request, which led Three Rivers Aggregate, through Perrotta, to file an appeal to the Court of Common Pleas, stating council erred in their decision and they were influenced by the public opinion to deny a conditional use permit.
Borough solicitor Ryan Long said now that the court has ruled in favor of Three Rivers Aggregate, they will be able to move forward with their proposed operation.
No action has to be made by council.
As previously reported, once operational, the mine would be active from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays with some Saturday work, with no blasting or production on site, and the gravel to be transported to the Caravella Mine near Wampum by using state Route 18.
