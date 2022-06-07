The Lawrence County commissioners have appointed a new assistant county solicitor.
Emily Sanchez-Parodi has been named to that position and to the post of county right-to-know officer. She succeeds Carolyn Flannery Lang, who resigned from the position.
Sanchez-Parodi will be compensated $12,000 as an annual salary this year under a contract with the county. She also works in the courthouse as an assistant district attorney, prosecuting criminal cases.
Additionally, she serves as the solicitor for the Shenango Area School District.
Sanchez-Parodi is a 2013 graduate of Shenango High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Duquesne University, where she minored in sociology and political science. She completed her education at Duquesne’s law school, where she attained her law degree in 2020.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said Sanchez-Parodi "came highly recommended (for the position) from the Court of Common Pleas.
"We have young people who graduate from high school and Westminster College and have a tendency to leave," he commented. "She decided to make Lawrence County her home. It's important that we bring young people into these positions to build up our talent pool."
Sanchez-Parodi will work alongside the county's main solicitor, Jason Medure.
The right to know officer is her predominant job, Boyd said Monday. People who need to may fill out a right-to-know request in the future via the county form online on its website. Any request for information or assistance should be directed to the county solicitor’s office at (724) 656-2150.
