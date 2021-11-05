Salvation Army seeking, offering help for the holidays For anyone looking to ring in the holiday season, the Salvation Army has a job for you.

Salvation Army captains Elliott and Darlene Higgins just arrived in New Castle last year.

Now, they’re ready to hit the road.

They’re not leaving Lawrence County, but they do intend to get around it more, thanks to a new program they’ve initiated and the recently arrived service vehicle that goes with it.

The program is called Emergency Disaster Services, but the Higginses hope is that emergencies won’t be the only scenes where their new truck will be spotted.

“We respond to local disasters and regional disasters,” Capt. Elliott Higgins explained. “The normal thing would be to respond to a fire, feed and hydrate first responders and victims of the fire and work alongside the American Red Cross to try to give (victims) some emergency assistance.”

The captains are preparing to make the rounds of local fire departments to introduce themselves and their program that they’ve been putting together for about six months. But they’re not about to sit around waiting for an emergency to arise.

“We hope to use it as little as possible for that,” Higgins said. “That truck can have multiple uses. There could be more homeless feeding off that. It can be used in community events, mobile feeding, things to help the community.”

The Higginses are no strangers to disaster response.

“With our past history, that’s how we got (the vehicle),” Higgins said. “We’ve got pretty good references because we’ve done the work before. We’ve done the emergency disaster program for 12 years (the couple served in Athol and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, before coming to New Castle in Augusut 2020).

“We’ve worked alongside all kinds of fire departments, and national disasters like Hurricane Irma and Maria (Category 5 hurricanes that swept through the Caribbean and Florida within two weeks of each other in September 2017). We went to Panama City, Florida, and Fort Myers. I usually serve as logistics chief on those things.”

Complementing the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services program is a grant-funded recovery initiative that already is up and running. While first responders and the American Red Cross are usually out in force at the scene of a fire, the Salvation Army is prepared to do its part as well.

“When you run out of funding for the Red Cross, you come to the Salvation Army,” Higgins said. “We’ll give you thrift store stuff and something just to start out with. We’ll help them recover lost documents, help them purchase new items for when they move into a new place, try to get them a cell phone.

“We started the program about six months ago, and so far it’s been pretty successful. I think we’ve helped 15 to 20 families with the recovery program now.”

Residents will be able to catch a glimpse of the Emergency Disaster Services vehicle in New Castle’s Hometown Holly Days parade on Nov. 20. That likely will be one of its less-challenging duties.

“You’ve really got to like doing this kind of work, because sometimes it’s 2 o’clock in the morning,” Higgins said. ”But we’ve got a pretty good team of volunteers ready to respond.”