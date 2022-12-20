Just like Santa filling his bag, Major Kevin Brennan hopes to have a full kettle on Christmas Eve.
As of Tuesday morning, Brennan, who heads the New Castle Salvation Army corps along with his wife, Major Leslie Brennan, said about $19,300 was still needed to meet this year’s Red Kettle Campaign goal of $60,000.
The campaign, which began Nov. 16, runs through Christmas Eve.
On Monday, the Salvation Army distributed toys to 423 local children as well as holiday food for more than 200 area families.
Funding for those initiatives as well as year-round programs that help local families in need comes from money raised through the Red Kettle Campaign.
Brennan attributed some of this year’s decline in donations to a lack of available bell ringers. Kettles are staffed at Walmart in Union Township and Giant Eagle stores in Neshannock and Shenango townships although volunteers are not available during all hours of store operations.
In addition to dropping donations into kettles, donors can mail checks, which should be noted for the red kettle, to the Salvation Army office at 204 W. Grant St. Checks can also be dropped into the kettles themselves.
For more information, contact/ the Salvation Army office at (724) 652-7921.
