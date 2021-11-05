+2 Salvation Army ups its game for emergencies Salvation Army captains Elliott and Darlene Higgins just arrived in New Castle last year.

For anyone looking to ring in the holiday season, the Salvation Army has a job for you.

The organization’s annual Red Kettle Campaign — its major fundraiser — will kick off the weekend before Thanksgiving, and local captains Elliott and Darlene Higgins are looking for folks to sound the bells that accompany the kettles set up in and around area businesses.

“We’re looking for local organizations, churches, civic groups, to ring a bell for us,” Capt. Elliott Higgins said. “They can contact us (at (724) 652-7921). They can pick the time slots they want and the store they want and just ring the bell.

“Usually, people tell me after they do it, ‘Wow, that was fun.’ They had a blast, and all their friends come by and sing Christmas carols and do whatever they want.”

But while the Salvation Army is looking for help from the community, it will be dispensing it as well.

Although the deadline to sign up for food and gift assistance is nearly past, Capt. Darlene Higgins said that the Salvation Army is planning make-up dates.

“We don’t want to turn anybody away,” she said. “So even if they come at the last minute, they’re going to get something. We’ll have plenty of food and make sure the kids get taken care of somehow.”

The Salvation Army also is involved in outreach programs in connection with Walmart and Sheetz.

Story continues below video

The Army provides names for an Angel Tree at the former, from which shoppers can select a child, then buy gifts that can be brought to the Salvation Army at 240 W. Grant St. They also can arrange to have the gifts picked up.

The Army provides names to local Sheetz stores as well, Darlene Higgins said, and the store’s employees shop for them.

She’s also working to plug the Salvation Army into the WTAE-TV’s Project Bundle-Up, which provides winter hats, coats and gloves to financially challenged families.

In addition, the Salvation Army will host a community Thanksgiving dinner on the Sunday prior to the holiday, but the captains also want to offer such gatherings throughout the year, not just on holidays.

“We’re working with the city to get a community meal site started here,” Darlene Higgins said.

“We want to start cooking consistently on Sunday evenings after the Christmas season.”

The Salvation Army’s kitchen is awaiting a remodeling, but Elliott Higgins said that the cooking can begin even prior to that, as the city has already issued them approval to cook there.

“I figure it’s needed on this side of town, so we’re going to try it out,” he said.

“More than once,” Darlene Higgins added, “we’ve been told that this side of town has been ignored, so we’re going to try to address that.”