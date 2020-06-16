The Salvation Army will be distributing Mission BBQ meals by drive-thru and walk up from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and June 25.
The meals will be distributed at the Salvation Army's 240 W. Grant St. location, and will mark the final days of Mission BBQ distribution.
The Giving Table, daily bread ministry, will open back up at 8:30 a.m. June 23 for regular distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.