Kids may not be thinking yet about starting back to school, but many parents — especially those wondering how they can provide their children with needed clothing and supplies — are likely giving it a lot of thought.
To reduce some of the burden on parents, The Salvation Army is assisting those in need with clothes, backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and much more to make sure they return to the classroom ready to learn. More than 5,000 kids were served last year through The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania’s Back to School efforts.
There are 44 Salvation Army locations across Western Pennsylvania who participate in Back to School efforts. Most locations host Back to School events in early August, bringing together a variety of community partners who provide additional items outside of backpacks and school supplies, including clothing, haircuts, shoe vouchers, dental exams and vision checks. Some locations have entertainment, music and food for a fun day with the family. Distributions are not open to the public; families must contact their local Salvation Army facility for additional information on how to register and for event dates and locations.
The Salvation Army joined forces this year with Walmart to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at 28 locations across western Pennsylvania on Aug. 3.
As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” events in Western PA are among nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on Aug. 3 will receive lists of supplies to purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store. All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.
“Many kids heading back to school will need assistance to start the school year off right,” said Major Raphael Jackson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year, helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”
If you are interested in donating school supplies or learning about how to register your child to receive back to school items, please visit www.wpa.salvationarmy.org., or contact the New Castle Salvation Army, 240 W. Grant St., at (724) 652-7921or email matthew.stacy@use.salvationarmy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.