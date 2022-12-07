On Friday, change dropped in the Salvation Army's red kettles will go twice as far.
That's because the New Castle Corps is having a double match day with donations being doubled by a matching grant from Salvation Army Territorial Commander Bill Bamford as part of the National Commander's Red Kettle Challenge.
It couldn't come at a better time according to Major Kevin Brennan, who along with his wife Major Leslie Brennan, has headed the local corps for about six months.
"We're about $8,000 down from where we need to be to meet our goal," said Brennan, explaining that the goal for this year's campaign is $60,000, about $14,000 of which had been raised as of yesterday morning. The campaign, which runs through Christmas Eve, began Nov. 16.
Brennan attributes some of the decrease to a shortage of bell ringers. Currently, volunteers man donation kettles at Walmart in Union Township and Giant Eagle stores in Neshannock and Shenango townships. However, there is not enough coverage to have volunteers ringing during all store hours.
"We desperately need bell ringers. Trying to find people hasn't been easy," Brennan said, explaining that with a change in leadership often comes a drop in volunteers.
"It's not uncommon for officers to have a difficult first year in their new location," added Brennan, who has been a Salvation Army officer for 18 years, previously serving in Corry and Franklin, as well as in New York state.
Donations from the red kettle campaign remain in the local community to fund Christmas meals and toys for children. Brennan said currently about 200 families with about 400 children have applied for holiday aid with that number expected to rise substantially.
In addition, proceeds are used throughout the year to maintain Salvation Army programs that help families in need with food, utility bills and clothing. The local corps also provides aid to victims of fires and other disasters and once a month offers a fresh produce giveaway.
For information about donating, volunteering or receiving help, contact the Salvation Army's office located at 204 W. Grant St. at (724) 652-7921.
