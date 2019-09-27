SALUTING RALPH BLUNDO: New Castle High basketball coach gets prestigious Flannery award from Y

There are two white rocking chairs that sit in front of the neatly-manicured North Hill home of Ralph and Katie Blundo.
And while it is all of the wins and championships that have made the New Castle High basketball coach a household name in New Castle and beyond, Katie's explanation of the white chairs proved beyond a shadow of a doubt why Blundo was named the 2019 winner of the Jack and Nancy Flannery "Salute" award from the New Castle Community YMCA.
Katie explained during a 30-minute video presentation at the New Englander last night that she can't even count the times she has arrived home and seen her husband and a former player occupying the white rocking chairs — as advice is dispensed on life, career choices and sometimes even love.
"He can't do one more thing for them, but they'll still come to him ...," she said through tears. "And when I see that, I think, 'my God, look what he did.'"
But while only one player at a time can sit in the white rocking chair opposite Blundo, he said that many others are sitting in the chair with him.
"It is a great honor and the ultimate compliment, but tonight, many others share this award with me — I am just the person accepting it," the 46-year-old said before the banquet. "My coaching staff, members of the administration, my family. I couldn't do any of what I do without them."
The 300 people who attended the event, including Blundo's coaching staff, former and current players and family, were glued to the video, in which many former players talked about how he turned their lives around.
Former star Geno Stone, now a starter for the University of Iowa football team, told a story of how before a summer league game in Beaver Falls going into his freshman year, he learned his father has been sent to prison. He struggled with whether to even play that day and he went to Blundo to talk.
Blundo put his arm around him, Stone said, and told him that, while he'd never replace Stone's own father, he'd be there for him and be a father figure to him. From that moment on, Stone said he knew that things would be OK.
Quick to deflect praise, Blundo, himself a former New Castle High star, talked about how Katie is the heroine of the story, as are his parents, Ralph and Linda.
"When the New Castle job came open, I advised him at first not to take it," his father, also named Ralph, said. "He said he was going to apply and I said, 'are you crazy?" You just had your fourth child and got promoted to an administrative position at school. I know what you're like, you're going to want to give everything 100 percent and if you take all three things, you're not going to be able to give all three things 100 percent.
"Then his wife called me and she said, 'I can take care of the home front. He really wants this job.' So I told him to go for it."
The younger Ralph said his wife has never let him down.
"Katie is the key for all of us," he said. "Never once has she made me feel bad about not being at home or when I am there during the season, being 'absent' at times. She has never complained, not one word. Without her, I never could have done this."
While Ralph said he struggled with even accepting the award, he did it largely to honor his late grandfather, George Joseph, who received what formerly was known as the Salute to Courage Award in 1993. Blundo's 98-year-old grandmother, Helen Joseph, was present at last night's banquet.
"My grandfather stormed the beaches of Normandy and was badly burned. He was the survivor of one of the most pivotal days in history. He went from 230 pounds to 190 pounds after numerous skin graft surgeries," Ralph said. "If I don't feel worthy of this award, that's why. He is a hero, I am not a hero. But I am honored to be a part of something that bears his name."
Maria McKee, CEO of the New Castle Y, said the selection of this year's winner was not a tough one. Event chairman and Y board member Bill Flannery said the vote was unanimous.
"We feel that Ralph not only embodies all of the Y's values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility, but he also instills them in his players and students," she said. "He was an easy choice for us."
Blundo has been the head varsity basketball coach since 2010. He has led the Red Hurricane to six WPIAL championships, becoming the first coach in WPIAL history to win three different titles two different times.
He has a career record of 225-32 through nine years, reaching at least the WPIAL semifinals all nine seasons and winning a state championship in 2014.
Flannery gave the welcome and Jessica Tomczyk, president of the YMCA board of directors described the mission statement. Brian Rice delivered the invocation and Flannery presented the "Salute" award to Blundo. McKee provided closing remarks.
Event proceeds support the YMCA's Annual Giving Campaign, which helps ensure that the YMCA is able to help its neighbors in need and welcome everyone, regardless of age, income or background.
"The wins and the championships are nice, but we don't do it for that," Ralph said. "We all want to live out our purpose and I don't think many people get to do that in life. We are blessed to be able to live out that dream."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.