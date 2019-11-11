Salute to veterans Veterans, public embrace the downtown parade

There was patriotic music, flag waving and fanfare in downtown New Castle for Saturday morning's annual Veterans Day Parade.
High school bands, drill teams and cheerleaders from throughout Lawrence County marched the path, and there were Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Brownies and Cub Scouts, motorcycle units, fire trucks, police, and military units in the procession who gathered to honor the nation's military men and women. Children jumped up and down and people waved and threw candy.
Members of the U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club stopped their bikes in the streets, got off and saluted the grand parade marshall and other uniformed veterans along the route.
Many bystanders who attended last year's event commented that there were more spectators this year, and the weather, with the temperature hovering around 32 degrees, was warmer, too.
Above a spirit of kinship that bonded the many veterans in attendance Saturday — particularly those who fought in battles far away from American soil — they returned to tell stories with immense pride in their chests and hugged, shook hands and saluted one another.
Civilians approached veterans with their hands extended, speaking the words that can never be overused, "Thank you for your service."
"It takes a veteran to know what a veteran goes through," said Marine Corps veteran Charles Harvey, this year's grand marshal of New Castle's parade.
A Union Township resident, Harvey, climbed out of a van at Kennedy Square and was greeted with cheers, then a warm embrace by Rod Robinson, senior vice of the Lawrence County Veterans Council.
Harvey reveled in the parade festivities, saying, "I do these things because I enjoy them, not for the recognition. I do it for all of the veterans in the county."
Harvey, a member of the Lawrence County Veterans Council, also is a facilitator for the annual Toys for Tots drive, and he is commander of the Marine Corps League. The list of his involvements, both military and civilian, goes on and on.
"At age 17 I decided the Marine Corps was more important than high school," he explained. Having received his basic boot camp training at Parris Island in South Carolina, then Camp LeJeune in North Carolina, he ended up in Vietnam for a stint from 1966 to 1967 with the 15th Marines Division. He served as a master gunner, the highest rank in his unit. During his time in Vietnam he was meritoriously promoted.
"We had some really bad times, but we had some really good times, too," he said, reflecting on his time of service in the war. "I dwell on the good times."
He received a presidential unit citation from Ronald Reagan during his service in Vietnam.
He left active duty in 1969 and joined the Marine Reserves in 1977.
"I had a lot of fun in the reserves," he said, because it afforded him great travel opportunities.
Harvey, like many other local veterans, makes it a point to attend the annual parade. He marched in the parade until about three years ago.
"It's getting to where the Marine Corps doesn't have enough people to be in the color guard anymore," he said.
His van driver, Jim Stock of Shenango Township, who is an Army veteran, is a volunteer who transports veterans to the veterans hospital in Butler and to medical appointments.
Stock said optimistically that although military participants are getting more scarce in the parades, "hopefully in the future there won't be any wars or conflicts."
Before the parade, Bob Martwinski, wearing camouflage, was walking around the Cascade Galleria toward where the VFW Post 315 was gathering. He pointed out that he and his three brothers, Danny, Paul, Bob and Tom all are veterans and that Tom served in Germany during peace time. Danny and Paul were stationed in Vietnam and he was in the Korean War.
He was a flag carrier in the parade.
"It's a pretty big deal to my brothers and me, and other veterans," he said of the event. "It takes the brave so the rest of us can be free."
Military-related units in the parade lineup included the Honor Guard, the 332nd Engineering Support Platoon, the AMVETS Post 281, American Legion Post 343, VFW Post 315, Civil Air Patrol, the U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club, Headquarters 1/107th Field Artillery, the Army Reserves and Veteran X.
A group of girls and their leader, Lynn McVicker, were in formation dressed in stunning red outfits as members of the PA Skills USA Opening and Closing Team from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
"It's an opportunity for everyone to thank the veterans," McVicker said of their participation. "The kids will break line and go over and thank the veterans for their service. The biggest thing is for them to thank them for all that they have given us."
