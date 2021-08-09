By DEBBIE WACHTER
New Castle News
You can't always get everything you want, or even what you think you need.
That was a lesson that John Bout, director of Lawrence County Children and Youth Services, learned when he requested nine new positions for the agency.
The county salary board, after an hour-long discussion with him during a special meeting July 30, relented on some of his staffing requests, but the votes were not unanimous. A plea for six additional workers was tabled for more information.
Bout told the board his requests were recommended by the state Department of Public Welfare during its annual review. The department, which pays a higher percentage than the county on the wages for the positions, allotted funding for its share of them.
What the county has to pay for them and why were bones of contention among the members. Some of the positions were approved. Others were tabled for more discussions.
The board voted 3 to 1 to change the job title of the foster program care specialist to foster-kinship program supervisor, with an accompanying raise of $1,000. The position is currently filled by William Blose. His new salary for this year will be $41,133.88, subject to written approval by the state.
The board also voted 3 to 1 to create two non-union full-time foster program care specialists at annual salaries of $32,000 plus benefits.
Voting for the positions and title change were Controller David Gettings and commissioners Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd voted against the change and pay increase and against the two position requests.
The board unanimously tabled action on requests by Bout to create three full-time union case aides at base salaries of $28,722.34 each plus benefits, and three full-time union case workers at base salaries of $33,558 plus benefits.
A request to add a third union program specialist to the agency roster with a starting salary of $39,530 plus benefits was defeated by a tie vote, with Gettings and Boyd voting no and Spielvogel and Vogler yes. Bout said that position was approved by the state.
Previous to the votes, Bout explained that Blose as foster program care specialist has 71 cases, and the state office of children, youth and families recommends two additional staff members. He said that ideally, the staff member should have no more than 30 case, which is the maximum per case worker.
The 71 total cases amount to 110 youths, Bout said.
"I'm just going to come out and say I'm voting 'no' on all of these," Boyd told Bout. "I do appreciate what you do, and I don't want you or your staff to take those no votes in any personal way. We're looking at a $50,000 total burden rate per employee for each of these positions, including salary and benefits. When we look at next year's and future budgets, base line projections are a 0.83 percent increase in new revenues. That's $250,000 in new cash flow."
Most of that revenue increase is going to be used in cost of living and insurance increases for employees, Boyd reasoned. "Without making cuts in other areas of the (county's) operation, we're setting ourselves up for a potential tax increase, and I can't morally do that."
He suggested that the agency and the county look at diversionary programs, and the root cause of why there are so many children in the CYS system, instead of adding positions and increasing costs.
"Since 2005, something happened. It was Jerry Sandusky," Bout said. "What came with Jerry Sandusky and his trial and circumstance was a change in child protective service law, and that has dramatically increased the number of referrals to child welfare agencies.
"My job is to be a good steward of everybody sitting in front of me here," he said, "But somebody saying the landscape in 2005 is identical to 2021 is providing a soil that is misleading."
Gettings agreed, that adding more employees "doesn't fix the problem. Is there something the state is suggesting we should do besides hire people?"
Gettings, whose retirement was effective Aug. 2, said, "In my tenure, CYS has been one of the thorns in my side. We're talking about nine (new) employees, that's 2.5 percent of the population of the courthouse."
He said he would like to know that the state Department of Welfare "is on board right now," if the county would spend half a million dollars, including the state's share.
"The state has continually come in and said these are thing we need to do," Spielvogel commented. "They're asking us to do what we should be doing for our citizens of the county. I resent the fact that a human being (child) is reduced to a number and a budget. I resent that to every core of my being, that we will sit and discuss human lives with a number."
"I don't want to reduce anyone," Gettings said, "But this is like taking an airplane, flying over and dropping money out of it.
"This is the same song the county's heard for the past 10 years," Boyd said. The Mental Health/Developmental Services director noted in 2005 that the staff there and at CYS were roughly the same, at 10 to 12 people. Now CYS has 50 people — 43 and four outside vendors — and we haven't seen the reductions. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
"I think we need to take a long hard look at the system as a whole and ask why Lawrence County's (children case numbers are) so high, versus everywhere else in Pennsylvania, when you factor in population," he said.
"Given the positions spelled out — and they're certainly divergent positions — I don't want to lose sight of who were' talking about, the helpless vulnerable children. That's the core of all of this," Vogler commented.
"We're also talking about a local economy not bringing in revenue through the property tax, the only tax we're allowed to levy," he mused. "The revenue isn't keeping up with those demands. In an ideal world, we'd be able to say we have the funds right away. But we can't move away from talking about helpless vulnerable children."
"The state determines how this process work. In order for anything to happen, you've got to get three votes. I don't think you're going to get three votes for everything you want," Gettings told Bout. "We're not here to tell you you're doing a bad job, John, but bring some people in, let's have some meetings and tell us what needs to happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.