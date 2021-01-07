The Lawrence County public defender's and district attorney's offices are among several county government offices being revamped as a way to cut costs in 2021.
Changes made to positions in those and several other county government departments were approved when the salary board met Monday for its annual meeting. The three commissioners, the county controller and whatever row officer has proposed a change for consideration all have votes on the board.
The board also eliminated old positions, created new ones and granted extra raises in various other courthouse offices. It also granted 2.5 percent cost-of-living raises to all full- and part-time nonunion and management employees, courthouse-wide.
An exception to the 2.5 percent raise is at the county jail, where all non-union and management workers will receive a one percent cost-of-living increase. That coincides with the pay increase that the other jail workers will receive this year in their collective bargaining agreement as members of the Teamsters Local 261.
Commissioner Dan Vogler made a motion to give the nonunion and management jail personnel the same 2.5-percent increase as other courthouse employees, and controller David Gettings seconded it, but the proposal died in a 2-0 vote.
Vogler then voted with Boyd and Spielvogel to approve the one-percent raise for all jail workers.
The personnel changes in total — by department, with elimination of some positions and transitioning of other new ones — represents a substantial savings to the county, Commissioner Morgan Boyd said.
Boyd in formulating this year's county budget had met individually with the row officers and department heads, urging them to find ways to cut their budgets, and some chose to realign positions.
Here is a look at changes the board approved in each department of county government:
Public defender's office
Public defender Larry Keith requested that the board abolish two part-time assistant public defender positions and instead create of one full-time position, at a base salary of $61,500 plus benefits, effective Feb. 1.
The change represents a savings of about $26,000, he said. The board approved his request by a 4-0 vote.
Keith said the new position will be filled by Joseph Oliva, a former assistant district attorney, who is moving into the assistant public defender position in his office at the same rate of pay. Oliva also will receive the 2.5 percent cost-of-living wage increase given to most full and part-time nonunion and management employees.
The two part-time positions were vacated by Nick Turco, who retired, and Jean Perkins, who no longer works there.
Keith as of Feb. 1 will have five full-time attorneys in his office, including himself and Oliva. His other assistant attorneys are Bradley G. Olson, Darrell Haeberle and Dennis A. Elisco.
In addition to the cost-savings to the county, the move will help the overall day-to-day operations by having a licensed attorney there all day long, Keith said.
"It's a little bit overdue," he said, adding that the judges had been suggesting the change for awhile.
Commissioner and board chairman Morgan Boyd noted that the positions are needed because the county has four courtrooms — more than any other county — plus Central Court and four magisterial district judges offices.
"Mr. Keith does a nice job for us, and he has cut down the costs, and his working with the district attorney has made his office much more efficient and effective," Gettings said.
"The work that you guys do is exemplary to begin with," Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said.
District attorney
The board approved the elimination of a full-time court-related specialist position that was vacant with the retirement of Roxanne Exposito. It also approved the elimination of a part-time assistant district attorney position that was held by Thomas Minett, a longtime homicide prosecutor.
The board:
•Created a full-time paralegal position to be held by Connie Birtalan, whose title previously was court-related specialist.
•Created two part-time nonunion clerical positions at a pay rate of $13.52 per hour. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the positions have not yet been filled.
•Granted raises of $3,000 each to assistant district attorneys William Flannery and Jonathan Miller, in addition to their 2.5 percent cost-of-living wage increase, who will be sharing the workload of Minett's position.
•Created a position of co-responder in a new program that is to be fully funded with state dollars through the county Mental Health/Developmental Services agency, to assist police officers in responding to incidents where a mental health factor is involved.
Lamancusa pointed out the total cost savings with the restructuring of his office will be about $96,000 this year.
Voter services
The board granted raises of $1,000 to Ed Allison as director of elections, $500 to deputy director Susan Kite, $500 increase to SURE operator/registrar Becky Domin and $500 to Tim Germani, elections technology manager. Those will be added after they receive their cost-of-living increases for this year.
Boyd commented that "over the course of 2020, they all went above and beyond their duties. I can't tell you how many times I walked in here (on weekends) seeing them operating at full steam."
Allison was in the office on weekends, "plugging away," he continued. "All that hard work in the primary paid off."
The county's election results were counted in a timely and orderly fashion and there were no major issues across the county, Boyd said, adding, "They more than deserve this."
Commissioner's office
The deputy chief clerk, Vanessa Bayless, will receive a $1,000 increase, in addition to the cost-of-living increase.
The board granted Kristine Venasco, administrative assistant, a $750 increase on top of her cost-of-living raise.
Controller's office
The board created an audit manager position at a base salary of $42,000 plus benefits. That position will be assumed by Ken Locke, who is an accountant in the office.
Gettings explained that the position is needed under the Government Accounting Standard Board that requires more extensive accounting practices in preparation for the annual audit.
The controller's office is being restructured in the wake of budget reductions and three people retiring, he said. Sarah Eppinger will become his deputy, and one full-time and one part-time position won't be filled, he said. He said the changes will represent a total savings this year of about $60,000.
Human resources
Deputy human resources director Cynthia Scaramazza will receive a $1,000 increase on top of her 2.5-percent cost-of-living raise.
Boyd noted Scaramazza is one of only two employees in that office who are responsible for 240 county employees. He added that the stress factors and workload in that department have increased because to COVID-19 and associated work-from-home and furlough adjustments.
Sheriff's office
The base pay rate for part-time security screeners who check people entering the main courthouse entrance and Central Court has been increased from $8.50 to $10 per hour. The pay change affects six non-union employees and was at the request of Sheriff Perry Quahliero, who cast a fifth vote in favor of the raises. The screeners are employees of the sheriff's department.
"We've made note of what effect COVID-19 has had on so many people, but your men are on the front lines of people coming through the doors," Commissioner Dan Vogler said. "They have to handle a lot of questions, and there are probably some people who aren't happy."
Information technology
The board set the base rate for the information technology director at $65,000, plus benefits. The commissioners are in the process of conducting interviews for the position after it was vacated with the retirement of Rick DiBella. The original base rate for the position was $48,500, which was set more than a decade ago.
The board also abolished a computer repair technician position, and created a full-time system administrator position at a base rate of $40,000, plus benefits.
Mental health/developmental Services
The board created a children's service navigator position at a starting salary/base pay of $41,741 plus benefits. The union position will be fully funded by the state. Acting director Scott Baldwin noted that the changes he proposed were state-mandated. He said that position is needed because, starting Jan. 17, mandated that wraparound services will be eliminated and the new position will oversee that service.
Two mental health specialist positions were eliminated, and two complex care coordinator positions were created. Those positions also are funded 100 percent through the state's Health Choices, and the changes represent a savings of almost $8,000.
Two IB Specialist 2 positions were created, and two IB Specialist 1s were eliminated. Baldwin noted that staff members have been in those positions for nine years and their caseloads significantly increased when autistic services were added.
