The Lawrence County Salary Board at a special meeting Tuesday set a new base rate of pay for the county solicitor position.
The move follows the resignation of Thomas W. Leslie from the full-time position, and the recent appointment of Jason Medure to succeed him.
The base pay for the position has been reduced to $65,000 plus benefits from $70,000, plus benefits. The lower amount will be Medure’s starting salary, plus benefits.
Leslie had been earning $84,000 plus benefits this year at the time of his resignation. His salary total represented an accumulation of his annual raises in his tenure over 15 years, since he took on the position in 2006.
The commissioners at the time of his resignation approved a two-year contract with Leslie, to keep him on as a legal consultant to Medure and the county for two years at a pay of $2,083 per month with no benefits.
The board also made these changes to positions and salaries:
•Renamed the district attorney’s office position of captain of criminal investigation to simply “Captain,” and the position of director of the special investigations unit to “Lieutenant.” The captain’s position is held by detective Vincent Martwinski. The lieutenant’s position is currently not filled, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said.
•Approved an increase in the base salary for the establishment supervisor of Domestic Relations, from $40,000 to $42,000. The position is not filled.
•Abolished the work release coordinator position at the Lawrence County jail.
•Approved a salary increase of the deputy director of ongoing at Lawrence County Children and Youth Services, from $53,300 to $55,000.
The employee, Mike Russo, has been in the position for 27 years. The base salary of $52,000 is not increasing, only Russo’s wages. Children and Youth Services director John Bout told the salary board that the position is funded 50 percent by the state.
