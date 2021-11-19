The Lawrence County Salary Board at a special meeting Friday voted to create the position of interim warden at the county jail.
The county prison board previously had voted to name Michael J. Mahlmeister to the position. The action yesterday established him in the job and set his salary for this year at $65,000. The position will exist until the county hires a permanent warden.
Mahlmeister, a captain, stepped into the management role while in his position as captain a week ago after the county prison board voted to place Warden Brian Covert and deputy Warden Jason Hilton on paid administrative leave.
Mahlmeister's salary as captain was $58,056.
Covert's current salary is $71,209 and Hilton's is $64,309.
The prison board Wednesday agreed to rehire Cullen Wallace as a jail captain. Wallace had resigned from the position previously, but indicated he is willing to return to his job under a new acting warden. Mahlmeister's promotion to interim warden leaves a vacancy in one of the five captain positions at the jail, and Wallace will fill that position acting Controller David Prestopine explained. Wallace's salary this year will be $54,980.
The salary board stipulated that the interim warden position will exist only until the hiring of a permanent warden, then the interim position will be eliminated.
The voting members on the salary board are commissioners Morgan Boyd, Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel, and Prestopine, who will take office in January as the elected county controller.
Meanwhile, the prison board has given county solicitor Jason Medure the nod to continue negotiations with Warden Brian Covert and Deputy Jason Hilton toward separation agreement between them and the county. Medure explained the agreement would be similar to settling a lawsuit. He said the prison board would need to vote on accepting the resignations once an agreement is reached, and the commissioners independently would vote on approving the agreement.
The changes in management at the jail were prompted earlier in November by a letter written to the prison board by the labor union representing the corrections officers, Teamsters Union Local 261. The letter spelled out that corrections officers have been resigning from their posts because management, under Covert’s and Hilton’s watch, has created a “hostile work environment” resulting in understaffing of shifts causing a safety issue.
The letter indicated the most recent resignations of corrections officers “have left the facility dangerously undermanned” and “extremely unsafe."
Covert, subsequent to the union letter, sent a letter to the prison board, resigning, contingent upon certain terms he is demanding. Those terms include his being placed on administrative leave until and including Jan. 1, when his letter would become effective. He would receive the standard payout for any and all accrued vacation, sick time and personal days, his letter states, and he would be reasonably available for consult until and including Jan. 1 for any jail-related matter, he wrote. He asks that his health benefits continue through January, after which time he would be entitled to COBRA health insurance, and he would receive any cost-of-living and/or raises earned, he wrote.
The prison board has tabled action on that letter, pending Medure's negotiations with Covert and Hilton to end their employment at the jail.
Mahlmeister, 55, a Marine, has 34 years experience in corrections and management and has worked at the jail for three years as a captain.
