The maintenance director at the Lawrence County jail is getting a wage increase.
The Lawrence County Salary Board by a 4-0 vote at a special meeting Tuesday granted the $2,700 increase to Kevin Drapola, who was hired for the position earlier this year. The increase boosts his salary for this year to $45,000.
Deputy Controller David Prestopine, who voted in the place of Controller David Gettings, requested the raise for the position. He said that Drapola is in charge of the entire building.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd said the money is in the budget, and that Drapola is on call 24 hours a day.
"He's working unlimited hours doing an exemplary job," Boyd said.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel added that Drapola works without additional staff and keeps up with general maintenance, as well as handling emergencies at the jail.
Commissioner Dan Vogler also voted in favor of the increase.
A resolution approved by the board states that the request was made by the jail to increase his salary.
The board in a 5-0 vote also granted a one-time stipend of $1,500 to a judicial executive secretary assigned to the courtroom of Judge John W. Hodge. The stipend is to compensate the employee for an increased secretarial workload in the court system. The increase is being paid through the judge's supervision fee fund.
President Judge Dominick Motto cast the fifth vote in favor of the payment.
