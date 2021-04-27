By DEBBIE WACHTER
Telecommunicators at the Lawrence County 911 center will receive raises effective May 3 in an effort to reduce staff turnover and increase and make the positions more marketable.
The county salary board at a special meeting Tuesday approved increases of $1.25 per hour for the base wages for new hires and for the 12 full-time and 12 part-time dispatchers and the four 911 supervisors.
Lawrence County public safety director Jeffrey Parish said those workers have not received increases in four years.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd explained that the state has increased the county's 911 funding this year by $87,000 additional dollars, and the raises will be paid out of that increase.
"When you factor in overtime, you're looking at a total cost of $50,000 to $52,500. We're still making out, "he said.
Parish emphasized that the increase is only for working telecommunicators and not any administrative staff.
"We want to take care of these folks who are sitting there," Parish said.
Boyd noted that in all surrounding communities, such as Beaver, Butler and Mercer, the telecommunicators make higher wagers than in Lawrence County.
"Inter-county equity does matter," he said. "We run the risk of having people leave to go to the other counties, or people not even applying for Lawrence County positions, because a they can make more money not too far away."
The increase makes Lawrence County's positions more competitive, he said.
The board also granted several other county government employees raises or temporary pay increases. They are:
•Mental health/developmental services director, an increase from $58,500 to $63,000 this year. The position is occupied by Scott Baldwin. Boyd explained that Baldwin is managing the second-largest department in the county in terms of budget, and the pay increase brings his wages into parity with those of other county department heads.
•The judicial secretary for Courtroom 1 under President Judge Dominick Motto, an increase of $3,000 because that worker, Mary Dombeck, has taken on additional duties as the secretary of the custody master. Motto explained that the extra pay is to compensate for the additional duties, and that if those duties are eliminated, the extra pay will be also.
•The judicial secretary for Courtroom 4 under Judge David Acker, a $3,000 increase because the worker, Christine Esposito has taken on additional duties of collecting fees for certain custody cases. The increase will be eliminated if the collections program is ever abolished.
•Two positions in the county's juvenile probation department were retitled and received increases. The specialized probation officer supervisor was renamed as deputy chief, with a wage increase of $500 for this year. That position is occupied by Karin Majocha. The intake supervisor was renamed as juvenile probation office supervisor, with an accompanying raise of $3,500 for this year. That position is held by Lisa Haddad. The modifications were made to create parity with similar positions in other county departments. The funding will come from the president judge's supervision fee fund for this year and for 2022. Motto explained that the cost of the raises will be offset by not filling part-time secretary positions, a savings of $10,000.
•A position of captain who oversees the drug task force was created in the district attorney's office retroactive to March 1. His name is not being disclosed for security reasons, because of the nature of his work. The person occupying the position has been in the job under a different title, and according to District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, the title is being changed because the collective bargaining unit uses the rank structure. No wage increase was included in the vote.
•The special projects division coordinator of the district atttorney's office, Gary Filippone, will receive a one-time stipend of $3,500 for work he is performing with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership. LCCAP received funding for a reentry program for past offenders, to help them with addiction and stimulus abuse issues, Lamancusa explained. A component of that is job placement, which is in line with the county's Jail to Jobs program that Filippone oversees, and he is assisting with LCCAP's caseload, he said. The county has received a $40,000 grant through LCCAP to be used to benefit people in the jail to jobs program, and Filippone's raise will come from the grant money.
