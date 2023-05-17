Mail-in ballots told the tale for the Lawrence County commissioners in Tuesday’s primary.
The total unofficial results followed through with the same winners as the mail-in totals, with a heavier Democratic turnout.
Voters chose former state Rep. Chris Sainato as the favorite in the Democratic race for commissioner with 4,368 unofficial votes, trailed by incumbent Loretta Spielvogel, who received 3,146 to win the second Democratic nomination.
In the Republican race, incumbent Daniel J. Vogler swept the most votes, unofficially, with 3,606 votes, and Dan Kennedy, a current supervisor in Wilmington Township, was second with 2,739 votes.
In the Nov. 7 general election, voters will select three out of those four nominees.
The total vote was 27 percent of the county’s registered voters, with a 30-percent turnout of the Democrats and 25 percent of the Republicans.
The unofficial losing candidates in Tuesday’s primary and their numbers of unofficial votes were, on the Democratic side, Jeffrey A. Scrim, 1,782; and Republicans, Gale E. Measel, 2,077, Glenn G. Jones Jr., 1,172, and Shirley A. Sallmen, 1,510.
The Election Day, overall, was subdued, with few campaigners at the polls and all four commissioner nominees staying at home to watch the results come in online.
“I was surprised at the number of votes I received because it was such a low voter turnout,” Sainato said in a phone conversation Tuesday night. “I felt good about it. Everywhere I went, people told me they were going to vote for me. I looked at the results, and they actually did. You just never know. Politics today isn’t like it was in the old days.”
He feels confident his total vote count was a solid number, and he believes he can fare well in the general election in getting Republican votes.
“I don’t take anything for granted,” he said. “I worked hard in the primary and I’m going to work very hard in the fall. I want to do something positive in the community and I want to show people I’m willing to work for it.
“You’re not supposed to play partisan politics,” he added. “You’re supposed to represent everybody.”
Sainato said he visited only a few precincts on Election Day, and he didn’t have any poll workers doing last-minute campaigning.
Vogler was the top vote-getter on the Republican ballot.
“I’m very humbled by my showing and I’m appreciative of the continued support that I’ve received from the voters,” said Vogler, the top vote-getter on the Republican ballot. He declares that if he wins one more four-year term, it will be his last.
He commended the other candidates in both parties who ran for commissioner.
“The entire campaign was above board and the race never got nasty,” he said. He speculated what will help the Republican candidates in the fall is a 6,000 registration edge of Republicans over Democrats. He reflected that when he first was elected as a commissioner in 2003 there were two Republicans elected but there were 10,000 more Democrats than Republicans in the county.
“It’s going to be a very interesting race in the fall,” Vogler said. “My hope is that the general election campaign will mirror the primary campaign in that the four of us will focus on the issues and our respective qualifications and it will be an above-board race like the primary was.”
This is my last time,” he said of running for reelection. “I very much would wish to serve one more term, and if the voters put me in one more time, it will be time for me to close my career at that point.”
Kennedy, a first-time runner for commissioner, said, “I think the race went very well. The people who helped me, I appreciate every one of them.”
He had only six people running his campaign with his wife, Debbie, as his campaign manager. He credited Ellwood City Councilman Brad Ovial for pushing for him in Ellwood City and the Rev. Bill Schafer in the city.
“I really appreciate the voters coming out and supporting me. It shows that they want some kind of change. We’ll keep working with everybody we can to get Lawrence County in a better place,” he said.
His plans are to do more door-knocking for his fall campaign.
“I’ve met a lot of nice people, let me tell you,” Kennedy said. “I didn’t realize how many good people we have here in Lawrence County.”
Spielvogel, who came in behind Sainato in unofficial vote totals, said she was happy to get the nomination, and she was not surprised at the results.
“With Chris’ name recognition, it’s not surprising,” she said. Looking ahead to fall, she said, “I will do my work and get the votes that I can. I know there are some Republicans who didn’t like me, but as a minority commissioner, I’ve worked well with the municipalities.
Independents also will be voting then, she pointed out. “I’m going to get out, pound the pavement and look at where I wasn’t as strong as I needed to be and work it.”
